Dahlin named NHL’s 2nd Star of the Week

Rasmus Dahlin has been named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 29, the league announced Monday.

The Sabres captain tied for the NHL lead with seven assists during a 3-0-0 week for Buffalo. Seven helpers in a three-game span also tied a franchise record for a defenseman; the previous Buffalo blueliner to accomplish the feat was Brian Campbell in October of 2007.

After he missed eight of nine games due to back spasms, Dahlin’s Dec. 23 return to the lineup coincided with the end of Buffalo’s 13-game winless streak. In that 7-1 victory at the Islanders, Dahlin became the first NHL defenseman with four assists in a game this season.

“This is as good as he’s looked all year,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “He has been struggling all year with his ailment and now he’s starting to feel real good.”

The 24-year-old made a 200-foot impact as the Sabres built their fourth three-game winning streak of the season; in Dahlin’s team-leading 68:05 of ice time, Buffalo outscored its opponents 11-3 while holding a 20-8 edge in high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

“There was a time in the first period where he was just a one-man breakout machine,” Ruff said after Friday’s 6-2 win over Chicago. “Just kind of took the game in his own hands and said, ‘Here, I’m going to lead the way.’”

Those weeks in the press box, frustrating as they were for Dahlin, allowed him to reevaluate his recent performance and prepare for this impressive return to action.

“I was out for a little bit, I was having a lot of thoughts into how to improve my game,” Dahlin said. “The game is slow up there, so you can learn a couple things just by sitting up there.

“I’d been kind of forcing some plays, kind of frustrating with the puck, not letting things develop and happen.”

Despite having missed eight games, Dahlin is tied for third among Sabres skaters and 11th among NHL defensemen with 26 points (6+20) this season.

“I honestly don’t try to think about the points right away,” he said. “That’s when the points are coming, when you don’t think about them.”

Read Saturday's practice report for more on Dahlin's impact since returning from injury.

Dahlin was previously named NHL's First Star of the Week in October of 2022 and Third Star of the Week in January of 2023.