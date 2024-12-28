Practice Report | Inside Dahlin's impactful return to the lineup

Rasmus Dahlin was readying to shoot the puck from the right side of the offensive blue line when he made eye contact with Zach Benson, stationed at the far post during the first period against Chicago on Friday.

Benson, noticing the glimpse from the Buffalo Sabres captain, knew to be ready.

“Once I saw him look, I knew he was gonna make it look like he wasn’t going to pass it, but it was going to end up right on my tape,” Benson said when recalling the play Saturday, following the Sabres’ practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

Dahlin himself planned on shooting before noticing Benson. In one fluid motion, he received the puck, angled toward Benson, and lofted a pass over the sticks of two defenders, which Benson tapped in for the game’s first goal.

The assist was one of six that Dahlin has accumulated in the Sabres’ last two games. The production is a testament to his physical health – he’s feeling as well as he has all season after taking seven games to recover the back injury that ailed him to start training camp – as well the time spent analyzing his own game while he was out.

Watching games from the press box, Dahlin realized he had been forcing plays prior to his injury. He’s let the game come to him since returning, and it’s felt slower as a result – a scary proposition for a three-time All-Star who already processes the game at an elite level.

As a result, the Sabres have spent the majority of Dahlin’s 5-on-5 ice time in the past two games in the offensive zone – and produced offense once they’re there. Their statistical advantages within those minutes 5-on-5 in the last two games are lopsided:

7-1 in goals scored

48-28 in shot attempts

15-3 in high-danger attempts (according to Natural Stat Trick)

It all starts in the defensive end, where Dahlin earned praise from coach Lindy Ruff as a “one-man breakout machine” following the game against Chicago. Ruff expanded on that point on Saturday.

“You get out of your end in four to five seconds, you get the play up ice,” Ruff said. “I think you saw our transition game was so much better. We didn’t spend that much time (in the defensive zone). … It makes a big difference whether it’s five to 10 times a game.”

Dahlin can use his skating to evade defenders and carry the puck away from defenders until he locates an outlet option: