4 Nations ‘a dream come true’ for Rasmus Dahlin

BOSTON – Rasmus Dahlin is no stranger to international competition. From the World Junior Championship to the World Championship to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Buffalo Sabres’ captain has proudly worn Sweden’s Three Crowns in his amateur and professional career.

But the 4 Nations Face-Off was extra special for the Lidkoping native, who enjoyed his first opportunity to skate alongside Swedish legends in international, best-on-best competition.

Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman – Swedish defensemen, 16-year NHL veterans and Dahlin’s childhood heroes – became his teammates for three games over the last week.

“You learn new things every day, just being around them,” Dahlin said. “It’s pretty cool, because they’ve been my idols since growing up. So, just to be able to be in the same room, it’s cool.”

Dahlin and Sweden saw their 4 Nations run end Monday at Boston’s TD Garden; they beat the United States 2-1 for their only win of the tournament, but Canada had already secured its championship game rematch against the Americans with an afternoon victory over Finland.

Forty-six games into his NHL regular season, Dahlin temporarily said goodbye to his familiar pairing with Bowen Byram and joined a Swedish back end that, in addition to Karlsson and Hedman, featured Jonas Brodin, Mattias Ekholm, Gustav Forsling and Rasmus Andersson.