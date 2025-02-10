Sabres at 4 Nations | How to watch, schedule, and updated results

The Buffalo Sabres have three players participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held from Wednesday, Feb. 12 to Thursday, Feb. 20 in Montreal and Boston.

Rasmus Dahlin is representing Sweden at the tournament while Henri Jokiharju and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are suiting up for Finland.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first best-on-best international tournament in men’s hockey since the 2016 World Cup. The event pits NHL rosters from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States against one another in a round-robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation.

The two teams with the most points at the conclusion of round-robin play will compete in a championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Bookmark this page to follow Dahlin, Jokiharju, and Luukkonen throughout the tournament.