Sabres at 4 Nations | How to watch, schedule, and updated results

Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will compete in the best-on-best international tournament from Feb. 12 to 20

4 Nations 1920x1080
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have three players participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held from Wednesday, Feb. 12 to Thursday, Feb. 20 in Montreal and Boston.

Rasmus Dahlin is representing Sweden at the tournament while Henri Jokiharju and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are suiting up for Finland.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first best-on-best international tournament in men’s hockey since the 2016 World Cup. The event pits NHL rosters from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States against one another in a round-robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation.

The two teams with the most points at the conclusion of round-robin play will compete in a championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Bookmark this page to follow Dahlin, Jokiharju, and Luukkonen throughout the tournament.

Schedule and How to Watch (all times EST)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden (Dahlin) – 8 p.m. on MAX, truTV, TNT

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland (Jokiharju, Luukkonen) – 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ (SN, TVAS in Canada)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Finland (Jokiharju, Luukkonen) vs. Sweden (Dahlin) – 1 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ (SN, TVAS in Canada)

United States vs. Canada – 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ (SN, TVAS in Canada)

Monday, Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland (Jokiharju, Luukkonen) – 1 p.m. on MAX, truTV, TNT (SN, TVAS in Canada)

Sweden (Dahlin) vs. United States – 8 p.m. on MAX, truTV, TNT (SN, TVAS in Canada)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game – 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ (SN, TVAS in Canada)

News Feed

