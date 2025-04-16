Tuch voted as winner of 2024-25 Rick Martin Memorial Award

Tuch has won the award three straight years thanks in large part to his impact on charitable organizations such as The Summit Center, which provides programs to support children and adults with autism spectrum disorder.

Tammy and Steve Nicholson first met Tuch at his annual AT9 Foundation toy drive, which supported more than 60 families at The Summit Center this year. Their twin daughters, Emily and Harper, were enrolled together in preschool at The Summit Center. Emily has since moved on to district school, a testament to the organization’s impact.

“I have to say that what Alex did with the Summit Center and the kids for Christmas is remarkable,” Tammy Nicholson said. “I wanted to just let him know how grateful the families at the Summit Center are that he took his time out and organization.

“It’s hard as a family that has autism. We’re kind of left behind or put in the back of the room. He put us front and center and he showed these kids that it doesn’t matter the differences, that all kids are the same and should be celebrated.”

Tuch has prioritized community involvement since joining the Sabres in November of 2021. Injured at the time of the trade, he spent his first months with the organization touring Roswell Park, watching games with patients, and visiting the 11 Day Power Play.

Since then, Tuch has hosted his toy drive annually and hosted various charitable organizations to attend Sabres games and visit the locker room for postgame meet-and-greets. This year, he teamed up with Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin to introduce the “Captains’ Crew,” a learn-to-play program that ended with both players joining participating children for an on-ice session.

Tuch has been selected three straight years as Buffalo’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

“He really is the epitome of charitable service,” said Kara Lee, assistant director of marketing and communications at The Summit Center. “He’s everything that you would expect from a professional athlete who is giving back to the community and obviously he’s so beloved by the fans.”