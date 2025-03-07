Sabres' lead slips in 6-5 loss to Lightning

TAMPA – JJ Peterka’s second-period goal gave the Buffalo Sabres a two-goal lead, but the Tampa Bay Lightning stormed back to win 6-5 at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Jake Guentzel scored a pair of goals 1:03 apart to during the final three minutes of the second period to complete a hat trick and tie the game at 5-5, then Oliver Bjorkstrand – playing his first game for the Lightning after being acquired from Seattle on Wednesday – netted the winner 1:40 into the third.

The loss extended Buffalo’s winless streak to five games at 0-4-1.

“Our offense was there but we just gave them too much,” forward Dylan Cozens said. “They’re a team that’s going to capitalize if you give them chances, and they did that.”