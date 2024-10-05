'You have to move on' | Sabres return home following loss to Devils

The Sabres fell 3-1 in the finale of their NHL Global Series trip.

postgame report
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

PRAGUE, Czechia – Alex Tuch already had his sights set on next Thursday as the Buffalo Sabres prepared to return home from an 11-day stay in Europe on Saturday night.

The Sabres fell 3-1 to the New Jersey Devils in their NHL Global Series finale at O2 Arena, a game that started with forwards Zach Benson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel unavailable due to lower-body injuries and saw JJ Peterka exit early with a concussion.

Buffalo fell to 0-2 after dropping the opener against New Jersey on Friday. The team has four days to rest and prepare before hosting the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center on Thursday night.

“Find it, fix it, forget about it,” Tuch said. “You have to move on. If you dwell on it too much and you look too far ahead, that’s when things kind of spiral out of control. We’re 0-2 to start the year. It’s not the end of the world, but we know we have to be better.

“Each and every one of us in this locker room needs to elevate and be better. That’s what we need to do. We’re going to push each other this week during practice, we’re going to get back to feeling normal on the North American schedule, and we’re going to go out and get two points against LA."

Highlights | Devils 3 - Sabres 1

In the opener on Friday, the Devils rode a strong start to an early lead and withstood the Sabres’ attempt at a comeback. The Sabres responded by scoring the first goal on Saturday, which was jammed in by Tage Thompson from within the blue paint during the second period.

The Devils answered with a power-play goal from Seamus Casey before the end of the period, then pulled away with two goals during the third. Paul Cotter scored the go-ahead goal on a 2-on-1 rush following a turnover at the other end, then Timo Meier tacked onto the lead with 5:46 remaining.

“There’s one or two mistakes we make in the third, and they capitalize on it,” Thompson said. “I mean, we had our fair chances to score, and we didn’t. So, it’ s one of those games where, we bury one of those chances, it’s a whole other game going into the third.”

The Sabres went 0-for-2 on the power play and were outshot 37-18 in total. They earned a 64-62 advantage in shot attempts but had 26 blocked and 24 others miss the net.

“We’ve got to give them credit,” Thompson said. “They played hard. They didn’t make it easy on us getting pucks to the net. They blocked a lot and boxed out hard in front of the net. Just got to find a way to bear down and get another one. For the most part, one goal’s not going to win you a game. I think we knew that and just got to find a way to score more.”

Here’s more from the loss in Prague.

1. Peterka’s concussion was the result of an open-ice hit from Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon with 13:58 remaining in the first period. The hit was deemed a major penalty on the ice but reduced to a minor for interference after a review.

“Obviously you’ve got to kind of rely on referees to take a look at it,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “You don’t know if it’s a little late. You know, they made the call. The call is what it is, and the hit is what it is. You can’t look back now.”

Tuch saw the play out of the corner of his eye and immediately challenged Dillon to fight.

“I saw [Peterka] on the ground and I saw Dillon,” Tuch said. “I’ve played against Dillon since I first came in the league. So, that’s part of the game. If you’re going to hit one of our best guys, and it goes for any team in the league, you’re going to have to answer the bell.

“I’m no fighter by any means, but, I mean, that’s what you have to do. That’s what we do in this locker room for our teammates. Obviously, seeing it afterwards, that was a league and a ref call on the severity of the penalty. But you can’t let that go unanswered.”

The Sabres played the remainder of the game with 11 forwards. Jordan Greenway replaced Peterka on the top line alongside Thompson and Tuch and contributed to Buffalo’s lone goal of the game, which saw all three forwards crowd in front of Devils goaltender Jake Allen.

“I thought Greener did a really good job stepping in there, made some really nice plays,” Tuch said. “Obviously, we had the goal and could have had a couple more, too.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

2. Peyton Krebs and Jiri Kulich made their season debuts at forward with Aube-Kubel and Benson sidelined due to lower-body injuries. It was the second NHL game for the 20-year-old Kulich, a native of Czechia.

“I think he looked a little nervous,” Kulich said. “I thought he made some young plays, but I’ve got a lot of respect for where his game can get to. He’s a good player.”

3. Devon Levi made his season debut in goal for the Sabres and made 34 saves. He made two strong stops in the seconds that immediately preceded Thompson’s goal, the latter of which was a pad save on Jack Hughes as he skated in alone down from the right side.

Up next

The Sabres play their first home game of the season against the Kings on Thursday.

Tickets for the Home Opener, which is presented by The BFLO Store, are available here. Find more information on the night, including a pregame party in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza, here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

