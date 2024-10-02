Home Opener celebration to include Party in the Plaza, rally at BFLO Store, and more

The Sabres return to KeyBank Center on Oct. 10 against the Kings.

We’re celebrating the start of the season and the Sabres’ return from Europe with special festivities ahead of our Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store.

The BLFO Store will host a Home Opener Rally Event at its Transitown location on Tuesday, Oct. 8 featuring autograph signings with forward Ryan McLeod, defenseman Bowen Byram, Sabretooth, and Sabres alum Patrick Kaleta.

Then, ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 10, we’ll be holding a Party in the Plaza complete with the players’ annual walk down the Blue and Gold Carpet. There’s also music, activities, and a commemorative giveaway for fans attending the game.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know for when the Sabres return to KeyBank Center.

The BFLO Store Home Opener Rally Event – Tuesday, Oct. 8

Where: The BFLO Store (4199 Transit Rd. in Williamsville)

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Details:

Ryan McLeod, Bowen Byram, and Sabretooth will be on location to meet fans and sign autographs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Patrick Kaleta will sign autographs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Opener vs. Los Angeles – Thursday, Oct. 10

Party in the Plaza / Blue and Gold Carpet

We’re keeping the tradition going in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza, which will be complete with a brand-new mural featuring 27 former Sabres players.

You’ll have the opportunity to welcome the current Sabres as they arrive at KeyBank Center and walk the Blue and Gold Carpet into the arena. The players will arrive beginning at 3:45 p.m.

At the conclusion of the Blue and Gold Carpet, the party continutes in the plaza with live music from local band UnCovered, alumni appearances, food and beverages, inflatable hockey shot activation, and a special “Let’s Go Buffalo” photo backdrop.

Rally Towel Giveaway

The Sabres and BFLO Store collaborated on a commemorative rally towel that will be given to the first 15,000 fans through the doors, which open at 5pm.

Indoor activities

The fun continues once you make your way inside KeyBank Center. We’ll have Sabres and hockey-themed airbrush tattoos, face painting, glitter tattoos, and special Sabres-colored hair braiding.

50/50 Raffle, presented by Northtown Auto

To celebrate the return of hockey in Buffalo, we’ll have a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000. Tickets can be purchased online at Sabres.com/5050 or in-arena.

Drop the Puck

Be in your seats by 6:50pm to see this year’s team introduced onto the ice! Then sit back and enjoy the return of Sabres hockey.

Don't miss out! Get your tickets **here** for the Sabres home opener!

