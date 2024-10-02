Home Opener celebration to include Party in the Plaza, rally at BFLO Store, and more

Home Opener vs. Los Angeles – Thursday, Oct. 10

Party in the Plaza / Blue and Gold Carpet

We’re keeping the tradition going in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza, which will be complete with a brand-new mural featuring 27 former Sabres players.

You’ll have the opportunity to welcome the current Sabres as they arrive at KeyBank Center and walk the Blue and Gold Carpet into the arena. The players will arrive beginning at 3:45 p.m.

At the conclusion of the Blue and Gold Carpet, the party continutes in the plaza with live music from local band UnCovered, alumni appearances, food and beverages, inflatable hockey shot activation, and a special “Let’s Go Buffalo” photo backdrop.

Rally Towel Giveaway

The Sabres and BFLO Store collaborated on a commemorative rally towel that will be given to the first 15,000 fans through the doors, which open at 5pm.

Indoor activities

The fun continues once you make your way inside KeyBank Center. We’ll have Sabres and hockey-themed airbrush tattoos, face painting, glitter tattoos, and special Sabres-colored hair braiding.

50/50 Raffle, presented by Northtown Auto

To celebrate the return of hockey in Buffalo, we’ll have a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000. Tickets can be purchased online at Sabres.com/5050 or in-arena.

Drop the Puck

Be in your seats by 6:50pm to see this year’s team introduced onto the ice! Then sit back and enjoy the return of Sabres hockey.

Don't miss out! Get your tickets **here** for the Sabres home opener!