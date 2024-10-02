Home Opener celebration to include Party in the Plaza, rally at BFLO Store, and more

We’re celebrating the start of the season and the Sabres’ return from Europe with special festivities ahead of our Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store.
The BLFO Store will host a Home Opener Rally Event at its Transitown location on Tuesday, Oct. 8 featuring autograph signings with forward Ryan McLeod, defenseman Bowen Byram, Sabretooth, and Sabres alum Patrick Kaleta.
Then, ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 10, we’ll be holding a Party in the Plaza complete with the players’ annual walk down the Blue and Gold Carpet. There’s also music, activities, and a commemorative giveaway for fans attending the game.
Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know for when the Sabres return to KeyBank Center.