Development Camp notebook | Mrtka’s year of progress

4 thoughts from Tim Kennedy
Kennedy had been a development coach for the Sabres and Amerks since the 2021-22 season. On Tuesday, the Buffalo native and former Sabres forward was promoted to director of player development, after which he shared his thoughts on these topics:
Why he’s good in a player development role: “I think as you get older in your career, you kind of become a pseudo player development coach. As an older player, you work with the young kids, you work with the young prospects, because that’s just how the game goes. At one point, you were that young player, older guys worked with you – I remember Mike Grier working with me. And great teammates, guys in other places – Shane Doan, Ed Jovanovski. If you’re a really good veteran, you’re really good to young players.”
Avoiding contradiction with prospects’ junior/college coaches: “Every player that’s drafted, from the time they’re drafted to when they play in the NHL, they’re probably going to have three or four coaches. USHL, college, CHL, AHL, NHL. So, there’s no one way to do it, and we want to put the kid in the best environment to succeed. Working with the coach, making sure we’re on the same page, is huge, and that’s what our philosophy is.”
His impressions of Buffalo’s tall defenseman prospects: “If you watch the league, every team has big D, and I think that’s the way we’re trending. You need D that can move the puck, but also big D help. The players we’ve drafted, they’re big, but they’re also great hockey players, they have good puck skills and they’re really good people.”
The 2026 Sabres’ playoff run: “The playoff experience for me was surreal, because you’re watching it as an employee of the team, but you’re also watching it as a fan of the team that you grew up rooting for and I played for. … Doing this for now six years, you don’t really cheer for goals anymore, but I hate to say it, I was cheering for goals in the playoffs.”