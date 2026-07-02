Development Camp notebook | Mrtka’s year of progress

Mrtka on trade rumors, professional debut

Radim Mrtka saw his name swirling in rumors before the March trade deadline. Last year’s ninth-overall pick understood the Buffalo Sabres wanted to improve their playoff-bound roster, and he did his best to block out the noise.

“I would say that’s hockey business,” he said. “Either gonna be fine with it, or I don’t know what else. It’s just what it is in hockey, and I’m just fine with it.”

The 6-foot-6 defenseman again stood out at Development Camp with his combo of physicality, reach and offensive skills. Mrtka has been all over since he last played in Buffalo during the 2025 preseason. He played four games with the Amerks to open the regular season, returned to Seattle for another productive year in the WHL (34 points in 43 games), then rejoined Rochester for another seven games – including three in the playoffs.

“It’s a little different than juniors, a little heavier,” he said of that AHL experience, in which he was minus-four with two assists. “… Some guys were telling me it’s even harder than NHL, because everyone’s just fighting for a spot. So, I knew that. It’s a great league, but nothing I can’t handle.”

Amerks coach Michael Leone outlined, in his view, the 19-year-old Mrtka’s next steps to becoming an NHL defenseman.

“To move the puck quick, to be a really good defender, to be able to shut down plays,” Leone said. “His transitional gapping against speed is gonna be really important. His ability to kill plays in the corner and then be hard to play against in the net front. Because you see the size, he’s a good skater, he moves the puck well – I think those things are really important. But the No. 1 (thing) is probably away from the rink, to get stronger.”