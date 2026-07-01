Sabres sign Zellweger to 3-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Olen Zellweger to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $3.1 million, the team announced Wednesday.

Zellweger, acquired from the Anaheim Ducks last week, was set to become a restricted free agent Wednesday afternoon after receiving a qualifying offer from the Sabres.

The 22-year-old, left-shot blueliner played a career-high 76 games with Anaheim last season and had 22 points (7+15). He was a second-round draft pick by the Ducks in 2021 and already has three NHL seasons under his belt, including his first taste of playoff action this past spring.