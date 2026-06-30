Always a step ahead, Sabres’ Morozov has impressed at every stop

‘Wouldn’t put it past this kid’

Morozov shared his perspective on life as NCAA hockey’s youngest player.

“I didn’t really feel that I was younger,” he said. “My team, they treated me like a guy who’s the same age, with the same respect and everything. That was pretty challenging to play against the guys four, five years older than I am, but I like challenges, and I think I was ready for that.”

He raced out of the gates with 11 points in his first nine games and finished the 2025-26 season with 20 in 36, fifth most on the RedHawks. As Sabres assistant general manager Jerry Forton observed, Morozov handled first- and second-line matchups, took defensive-zone faceoffs and killed penalties, among other responsibilities.

“I think there’s a lot more offense there than maybe we all give him credit for at times,” Noreen said. “Again, I just wouldn’t put it past this kid for that side of his game to continue to grow. I know he’s gonna continue to work at it and learn how to use his physical tools.”

Morozov’s impressive build – 6-foot-3, 200 pounds – has been evident during Sabres Development Camp at LECOM Harborcenter. He’s already one of the organization’s bigger prospects and uses his strength to protect pucks and box out defenders near the net.

The student has drawn similarly rave reviews. Those at Miami consider the business program, particularly finance, to be one of the school’s hardest majors. Yet, one year in, balancing that courseload with a hockey career hasn’t proven to be an issue.

“The schedule is pretty packed. It’s not the easiest thing to do it all together, but that’s what I’ve got to do,” said Morozov, who’ll return to Miami as a sophomore this fall. “I think my grades are pretty good. Probably better than average on the team.”

Echoed Noreen: “Not only is he in finance, he’s excelling in finance."

Morozov has always been a student. He took mixed martial arts lessons as a kid before focusing on hockey. Currently, he’s learning French as a third language, with a Duolingo streak hitting 75 days during draft weekend. Whatever he needs to do to become an impactful NHLer – Morozov expects to be ready in a year or two – he’ll do.

“Troy Thibodeau, who works with our forwards, says it all the time: He kind of has that Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba Mentality,’ where he’s just going to stack up little wins, put in more work than anyone else and continue to do that over time,” Noreen said. “We feel like that’s why he taken such a big jump. … There’s just not that many people on Earth that work as intentional as Ilia, day in and day out.”