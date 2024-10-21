100 Level
Entrée
Location(s)
Americana Burger
Classic Burger
BBQ Sandwich (Brisket, Chicken, Pork)
Southtowns BBQ
Beef on Weck
Aud Club Carvery, Beef on Weck
Breakfast Burger
Classic Burger (Available for Day Games only)
Buffalo Dog
Buffalo Red Hots
Build your own Burrito Bowl
Center Ice Cantina
Burnt End Nachos
Party Nachos
Cherry Picker (Topped Sausage)
Broadway Sausage
Chicken and Waffles
Blue Line Fryer
Chicken Wings (w/ Fries)
Blue Line Fryer
Chili Cheese Coney
Buffalo Red Hots
Chipotle Chicken Bowl
Center Ice Cantina
Chopped Salad
The Market on Perry
Classic Burger
Classic Burger
Cola Fried Chicken
Coca-Cola Corner
Craft your own Rice Bowl
Greek Out
Craft your own Salad Bowl
Greek Out
Donut Breakfast Sandwich
Coca-Cola Corner (Available for Day Games only)
Enforcer (Topped Sausage)
Broadway Sausage
Fiesta Fajita Bowl
Center Ice Cantina
Foot Long Hot Dog (Available w/ Chili and Cheese)
Coca-Cola Corner, Buffalo Red Hots
French Onion Burger
Classic Burger (Available for Night Games only)
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Broadway Sausage
Hat Trick Dog
Buffalo Red Hots
Hot Dog of the Game
Market on Perry, Corner Market
Italian Sausage
Broadway Sausage
La Nova Breakfast Pizza
La Nova
La Nova Cheese Pizza
La Nova
La Nova Chicken Finger Pizza
La Nova
La Nova Pepperoni Pizza
La Nova
La Nova Steak & Cheese Pizza
La Nova
Mega Weck
Aud Club Carvery, Beef on Weck
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Blue Line Fryer
Plant Based Chorizo Nachos
Party Nachos
Polish Sausage
Broadway Sausage
Portabella on Weck
Aud Club Carvery
Smoking Howitzer
Southtowns BBQ
South of the Border Bowl
Center Ice Cantina
Stinger Burger
Classic Burger
Stinger on Weck
Aud Club Carvery, Beef on Weck
The Dominator
Classic Burger
The Rachel
Aud Club Carvery
Tossed Chicken Tenders
Blue Line Fryer
Turkey Leg (Supreme option available)
Southtowns BBQ
Small Bites
Small Bite
Location(s)
Assorted Chips
The Market on Perry
Beef on Weck Poutine
Classic Burger
Chips and Guacamole
Center Ice Cantina
Farmer's Market Crudite & Hummus
The Market on Perry
French Fries
Coca-Cola Corner, Blue Line Fryer, Classic Burger
Mac & Cheese
Southtowns BBQ
Nachos
Buffalo Red Hots
Peanuts
The Market on Perry, Blue Zone, Genesee
Popcorn
Buffalo Red Hot, Coca-Cola Corner
Poutine
Classic Burger
Pretzel w/ Cheese
Buffalo Red Hots
Seasonal Fruit Cup
The Market on Perry
Dessert
Dessert
Location(s)
Chocolate Ice Cream (Cup or Cone)
Perry's Ice Cream
Cotton Candy
Cotton Candy
Donut Hole Souvenir Helmet
Coca-Cola Corner (Available for Day Games only)
Fried Dough (Classic, Cinn-a-bomb, S'mores and Sundae)
Lets Dough!
Ice Cream Float
Let's Dough! Perry's Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sandwich
Let's Dough!, Perry's Ice Cream
Let's Dough Buffalo Ice Cream (Cup or Cone)
Perry's Ice Cream
Milkshakes (Chocolate or Vanilla)
Let's Dough
Souvenir Helmet Ice Cream (Vanilla or Chocolate)
Perry's Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream (Cup or Cone)
Perry's Ice Cream
Hot Drinks
Hot Drink
Location(s)
Coffee
Buffalo Red Hots
Hot Chocolate
Buffalo Red Hots
Soft Drinks
Soft Drink
Location(s)
Assorted Soft Drinks
Available at many locations around the 100 level
Smartwater
Labatt Blue, Genesee, Coors Light, Owl's Brew