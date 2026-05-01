Sabres at Bruins - Game 6 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres have another chance to close out the series in Boston.

Game 6
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Just one more.

That’s the mantra that coach Lindy Ruff has used throughout this season to keep the Buffalo Sabres focused on the task at hand: one more win. The next win.

It’s a mindset still being embraced by the Sabres right now, with one win separating them from their first playoff series victory since 2007. They’ll get their next chance in Game 6 against the Boston Bruins on Friday at TD Garden.

The Sabres lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 following an overtime loss in Game 5.

“You put that behind you,” Ruff said. “We have to embrace the opportunity we got in front of us. It is just about [Friday’s] game, being ready to play, being ready to improve in a couple areas, and going out winning a hockey game.”

Game 5 marked the first close-out opportunity for many players on the Sabres’ roster. Those who had been in that spot – Ruff several times as both player and coach, along with playoff veterans in the room such as Alex Tuch and Bowen Byram – knew to expect a desperate opponent in the Bruins.

Boston delivered on that expectation, dishing out 43 hits (its highest total in a game this series) along with 24 blocked shots in front of goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who delivered another strong effort in goal. Buffalo’s 26 shots were its fewest in a game this series.

Still, in spite of the Bruins’ effort, the Sabres had every chance to walk out victoriously. They had multiple grade-A looks late in regulation and to begin overtime before David Pastrnak finally buried the winner on a breakaway.

“We're still in a good position here to close out the series and just got to continue to do things that are working for us,” Tage Thompson said. “I think it's going to be the same thing [in Game 6]. They're going to be desperate, their backs against the wall here, and I think we know what we need to do.”

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame/postgame shows streaming on Buffalo Sabres App)

Streaming (Buffalo broadcast market): Gotham Sports App / Fubo TV

TV (national): ESPN

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

Lineup notes

The Sabres will be without forward Noah Ostlund, who will miss time with the lower-body injury he sustained during the first period of Game 5.

Josh Norris – who’s been out since Game 2 with his own undisclosed injury – is expected to replace Ostlund in the lineup, centering a line with Josh Doan and Zach Benson.

Buffalo could also be without defenseman Logan Stanley, who missed Thursday’s practice due to an illness. Michael Kesselring practiced on the third pair alongside Conor Timmins in Stanley’s absence.

Alex Lyon had a net to himself at practice on Thursday, signaling a likely fourth straight start in goal.

Stay tuned for potential lineup updates following the Sabres’ 11:30 a.m. morning skate. In the meantime, here’s how the full group lined up for practice on Thursday:

Practice

Series statistics

20260430 Preview Stats

Scouting the Bruins

Viktor Arvidsson was absent from Boston’s practice on Thursday and is expected to miss a second straight game.

If Arvidsson doesn’t play, look for the Bruins to stick with the lineup that helped them earn the victory in Gam 5. Coach Marco Sturm shuffled his forward lines before that game and inserted former Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju on the back end.

The Bruins had those same lines and pairs

Look for the Bruins to move forward with the lineup that helped earn them the victory in Game 5, including a second straight game for former Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju.

Boston got particularly strong results in Game 5 from its new-look top line of Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha and Pastrnak. The Bruins own a 64.5-percent share of shot attempts with that trio on the ice at 5-on-5.

News Feed

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