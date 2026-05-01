Sabres at Bruins - Game 6 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Just one more.

That’s the mantra that coach Lindy Ruff has used throughout this season to keep the Buffalo Sabres focused on the task at hand: one more win. The next win.

It’s a mindset still being embraced by the Sabres right now, with one win separating them from their first playoff series victory since 2007. They’ll get their next chance in Game 6 against the Boston Bruins on Friday at TD Garden.

The Sabres lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 following an overtime loss in Game 5.

“You put that behind you,” Ruff said. “We have to embrace the opportunity we got in front of us. It is just about [Friday’s] game, being ready to play, being ready to improve in a couple areas, and going out winning a hockey game.”

Game 5 marked the first close-out opportunity for many players on the Sabres’ roster. Those who had been in that spot – Ruff several times as both player and coach, along with playoff veterans in the room such as Alex Tuch and Bowen Byram – knew to expect a desperate opponent in the Bruins.

Boston delivered on that expectation, dishing out 43 hits (its highest total in a game this series) along with 24 blocked shots in front of goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who delivered another strong effort in goal. Buffalo’s 26 shots were its fewest in a game this series.

Still, in spite of the Bruins’ effort, the Sabres had every chance to walk out victoriously. They had multiple grade-A looks late in regulation and to begin overtime before David Pastrnak finally buried the winner on a breakaway.

“We're still in a good position here to close out the series and just got to continue to do things that are working for us,” Tage Thompson said. “I think it's going to be the same thing [in Game 6]. They're going to be desperate, their backs against the wall here, and I think we know what we need to do.”

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.