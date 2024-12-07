Sabres vs. Utah Hockey Club | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Zucker and Tage on the same page

Over the last two games, veteran forward Jason Zucker has proven to be a valuable addition on Buffalo’s top line.

In 19:58 with Zucker, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch on the ice at 5-on-5, the Sabres have generated 13 scoring chances, eight of which were high danger per Natural Stat Trick, and two goals.

On Tuesday, Zucker helped set up two Thompson goals in the span of a few minutes, aggressively forechecking on the first play and tallying a primary assist on the second.

Then, on Thursday’s early first-period power play, Zucker fed Thompson at the right circle for a third goal in two games.

“Zuck is one of those guys, he plays well with anybody up and down the lineup,” Thompson said. “I just think he’s so versatile, he’s got a lot of skill, a lot of offensive instincts.

“Being moved up with me and Tuchy, I think it just adds a little more simplicity to our line and made us a little more direct to the net.”

Prior to this week, the trio had already hinted at their chemistry during power-play time together. Zucker and Tuch retrieve pucks, screen shots and engage in net-front chaos, their work down low improving shooting opportunities for Thompson at either circle.

“Offensively, he’s got a good mind and thinks the game kind of similar to the way I think,” Thompson said of Zucker. “We talk a lot on the bench about different plays we’re seeing on the power play and what could work. And I think for 5-on-5 it’s a little bit of the same thing … we’re very direct, we go north with it, we’re shooting, we’re going to the net. When you do that, other things open up from there.”

2. Not backing down

The Sabres afforded Winnipeg five power-play opportunities in Thursday’s tightly officiated contest. While some penalties – two tripping calls and a hooking – were avoidable, Ruff considered others worthwhile for different reasons.

First, Buffalo killed a delay of game penalty resulting from Ruff’s failed challenge for goaltender interference. Winnipeg’s first-period, game-tying goal stood, but these days, the inconsistency of those calls justifies a review.

“It’s always a hit and miss, but the only way you’ll know is challenge it,” Ruff said.

Then, early in the second, blueliner Jacob Bryson was called for interference while heeding his coach’s call for tougher net-front defense.

“I can take a look at some of the box-outs, like the box-out by 78, his guy went down,” Ruff said. “I can show you 10 of those in the game. And I’ve been harping on our team to be firm around the net and box your guy out. It’s one of the first ones I’ve seen called.”

It may result in an occasional penalty, but improved defensive-zone toughness will be key to getting the Sabres back on track.

3. Scouting the Hockey Club

Utah comes to town well rested, having not played since Monday’s 2-1 home defeat against Dallas.

Homegrown draftees have paced Utah in scoring. Clayton Keller, drafted seventh overall in 2016, leads with 22 points (7+15). Dylan Guenther (ninth overall in 2021) has a team-high 10 goals, although five came in his first three games. And Logan Cooley (third overall in 2022) has recorded six goals and 14 assists.

Utah’s blue line has been hit hard by injuries. Sean Durzi (shoulder) and offseason trade pickup John Marino (back) remain out for extended periods as they recover from surgery. And 20-year-old Maveric Lamoureux, drafted 29th overall in 2022, landed on injured reserve Nov. 29 with an upper-body injury.

Karel Vejmelka (.917 save percentage) and Connor Ingram (.871) have made 11 and 13 starts, respectively. But with Ingram nursing an upper-body injury and not close to returning according to coach Andre Tourigny, Utah recalled Jaxson Stauber from AHL Tucson. Stauber made his Utah debut last Saturday at Vegas and recorded a 29-save shutout.

The club gets little from its special teams, with a 24th-ranked power play converting at 16.9 percent and 23rd-ranked penalty kill at 76.6 percent.

After alternating wins and losses over its last six games, the Hockey Club (10-11-4) sits at sixth in the Central Division.

Buffalo and the Arizona Coyotes, Utah’s former identity, split their 2023-24 matchups in a six-day span last December; the Sabres won 5-2 at home before being shut out 2-0 at Mullett Arena.