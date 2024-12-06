Goalie interference reviews loom large as Sabres fall to Jets in overtime

Luukkonen echoed his coach’s frustration with the inconsistency between calls.

“I might be a little bit outside the crease, but I feel like that was kind of two similar plays and two different calls," he said.

Here’s more from Thursday’s game.

1. With Kozak’s apparent goal overturned, the game remained tied through regulation. In 3-on-3, the Sabres were unable to capitalize on a few odd-man rushes before a 2-on-0 rush led to Adam Lowry’s game-winning goal.

Luukkonen made the initial save on Lowry, but the loose puck hung around the crease long enough for Winnipeg’s captain to score his seventh of the season and snap his team’s four-game losing streak.

“Overtime, you’re going to trade a chance,” Ruff said. “You’re going to get two or three going one way and you’re going to give up one the other way. … I think we could have done a better job stopping in front of our net coming back.”

Buffalo is now 3-3 this season in games decided in overtime.

2. Thompson’s power-play goal 3:27 into the first period snapped Buffalo’s six-game, 0-for-16 drought with the man advantage.

Typically positioned for one-timers from the left circle, Thompson shifted to the right circle on Thursday. He received Jason Zucker’s pass from behind the net, firing a wrist shot off the far post and in behind Hellebuyck for his third goal in two games and team-leading 14th of the season.

3. Despite being denied a potential game winner, Kozak relished his first NHL action, which began with the customary solo lap prior to Buffalo’s warmups. It didn’t take long for the 21-year-old’s nerves to subside, though.

“My legs were shaking, hands were shaking,” said the 21-year-old from Souris, Manitoba, a 2,000-person town roughly two hours from Winnipeg. “But after that first shift, I felt very comfortable.

“Not a lot of hockey players play in the NHL from small towns, so that’s a very cool moment for me and my family back home.”

Kozak centered Malenstyn and Nicolas Aube-Kubel on a highly effective fourth line. In that trio’s 7:27 of 5-on-5 ice time, Buffalo led 11-4 in shot attempts, 7-2 in scoring chances and 5-0 in high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

“I thought we were good on the forecheck,” Kozak said. “I thought we had more O-zone time than D-zone time, for sure. So it made it a little easier for me being my first game, and those two guys are really fun to play with.”

“Aube was moving, Aube was strong on the puck,” Ruff said. “I think he’s finally got his game back in the right place. And you got two strong guys, you got a guy that’s fearless in Kozak.”

Kozak still seeks his first NHL goal, but he contributed nonetheless in his Thursday debut, which figures to have been a memorable night for the 2021 seventh-round pick.