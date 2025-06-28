How to watch Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

The NHL Draft continues on Saturday, June 28 with Rounds 2 through 7 beginning at 12 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+.

The Sabres drafted 6-foot-6, right-shot defenseman Radim Mrtka with the ninth-overall pick during Round 1 on Friday.

Buffalo is scheduled to make the following nine picks on Day 2:

Round 2, 39th overall

Round 3, 71st overall

Round 4, 103rd overall

Round 4, 116th overall (from MIN via ANA)

Round 5, 135th overall

Round 6, 167th overall

Round 7, 195th overall (from NSH)

Round 7, 199th overall

Round 7, 219th overall (from WSH via SJS)