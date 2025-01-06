Sabres vs. Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres return home to face the Eastern Conference leaders.

January 6
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

After going 1-2-1 on their four-game road trip, the Buffalo Sabres return home to face the Washington Capitals on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Since the 13-game winless streak, Buffalo has won three straight games before dropping three straight to conclude the Western Conference trip. Saturday at Vegas, the Sabres took more than 40 minutes to find their offensive game and lost 3-1 as a result.

The Sabres, having gone 3-12-4 since Nov. 27, recognize the urgency to right the ship and climb out of last place in the Eastern Conference.

“We have to come to the realization that we can’t be a young team anymore,” said captain Rasmus Dahlin. “We have to step up.”

They’ll look to do so Monday against the conference-leading Capitals in a rematch of the Dec. 14 loss at Washington.

“We just didn’t quite have enough,” Sabres goalie James Reimer said after making 30 saves against the Golden Knights, “but I’m looking forward to our response on Monday.”

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

The Sabres flew back from Nevada on Sunday, so they didn’t hold a practice. Check back during the 10:30 a.m. morning skate for potential updates and the full projected lineup.

Storylines

1. Off target

The Sabres were outshot a combined 132-84 during the road trip, with 84 shots being their fewest in a four-game span since February of 2015.

They recorded a trip-high 24 shots on net Saturday at Vegas, 14 of which came in the final frame. Chasing a 2-0 deficit in the second, Buffalo took more than seven minutes to record its first shot of the period.

“We missed the net way too often,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said postgame. “We start the second period with a 2-on-1 … we didn’t have a great first period, and we have an A-plus chance that turned into nothing.”

On that 2-on-1 rush, Alex Tuch attempted a pass to Jack Quinn that deflected off Shea Theodore’s skate and over the glass.

The trip saw Buffalo trail considerably in shot attempts, too, finishing with a 40-percent share of attempts across the four games.

A selective approach to shooting has worked at times for the Sabres, who rank ninth in the NHL this season with an 11.2 shooting percentage, but as seen in Saturday’s third period, higher shot volume will be one of the keys to Buffalo’s carrying play more consistently.

“Win battles, keep it simple, win battles again, get pucks to the net,” Dahlin said. “That’s the stuff that works.”

2. Zuck’s tucks

Another tally Saturday extended Jason Zucker’s goal-scoring streak to four games. The forward has six goals during the streak and seven since Dec. 23, tied for the NHL lead in that span.

Zucker’s five power-play goals also lead the league over the last two weeks.

A goal versus Washington would give Zucker the Sabres’ longest streak since October of 2022, when Dahlin scored in five straight.

Signed to a one-year deal in July, the 32-year-old ranks second among Buffalo skaters in both goals (15) and points (31). Zucker’s current 82-game pace of 30 goals and 63 points would rival his career-best 2017-18 campaign, when he finished with 33 goals and 64 points for Minnesota.

3. Scouting the Capitals

The Capitals beat the Sabres 4-2 on Dec. 14 at Capital One Arena. Zucker opened the scoring 1:36 into the game. Washington forward Dylan Strome, who currently leads with the team with 44 points (12+32), broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period.

Alex Ovechkin missed that game and 15 others due to a broken leg, but he’s picked up right where he left off with four goals in five games since returning. The 39-year-old has a team-leading 19 goals in just 23 games, and at 872 for his career, Ovechkin needs 23 more to break Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894.

Washington (26-10-3) has gone 3-1-1 since Ovechkin’s return and continues to lead the Eastern Conference with 55 points.

The Sabres have beaten the Capitals three straight times at KeyBank Center and earned at least a point in five straight.

Game notes

  • Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 4-1-2 with a 2.93 goals-against average in seven career games versus Washington.
  • Forward Tage Thompson has one goal and four assists in his last three games against the Capitals.

