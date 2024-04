Buffalo Sabres (35-5-5) vs. Washington Capitals (36-27-10)

Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres continue their homestand with a visit from the Washington Capitals, whom they currently trail by seven points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The two teams meet again in Buffalo on April 11.

Buffalo will honor Jeff Skinner with a ceremony prior to his 1,000th NHL game. Find more information on the celebration here.