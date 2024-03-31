Sabres announce plans for Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game celebration 

The Buffalo Sabres have announced plans to celebrate Jeff Skinner’s 1,000th NHL game when the team hosts the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center next Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Special $53 ticket offers are on sale here. Fans can choose from one of two options (while inventory lasts):

One (1) 100-level ticket for $53

Two (2) 300-level tickets for $53

General tickets are also available here.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative red beanie featuring a print of Skinner’s signature. Skinner-themed giveaways will also be held throughout the night.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for the start of a special pregame ceremony honoring Skinner's milestone.

Here is a rundown of the celebration.

Skinner Smile Cutouts

Another reason to arrive early! A limited number of cutouts of Jeff’s face (featuring his trademark smile, of course) will be handed out to fans at the Sabres' end of the 100-level for warmups.

One more game in black and red

The Sabres will wear their black-and-red alternate jerseys for the final time this season, adorned with a commemorative jersey patch featuring the Jeff Skinner 1,000th game logo.

The game-worn jerseys will be up for auction at Sabres.com/Auctions beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. and concluding April 14 at 9 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

Special concession offerings

The following Skinner-themed concession items will be available for the game:

Coca-Cola Chicken & Waffles at the 100-level Coca-Cola Stand: Coca-Cola fried chicken between 2 waffles with maple bourbon aioli

Coca-Cola fried chicken between 2 waffles with maple bourbon aioli “Skinner, Skinner Chicken Dinner” at the Blue Line Fryer stand on 100-level: An eight-piece fried chicken dinner with mashed potatoes & gravy, mac and cheese, and coleslaw.

An eight-piece fried chicken dinner with mashed potatoes & gravy, mac and cheese, and coleslaw. Skinner Jersey Cut-Out Cookies: Located on the Perry Market and Ice Cream stands on the 100, 200 and 300 levels.

Photo opportunities

A “Between 2 Stalls” backdrop will be stationed in the 100-level concourse for fan photos along with a “Skinner 1,000” display provided by Alpha-Lit.

Jeff content!

We’ll be rolling out Jeff Skinner-themed content on the videoboard throughout the night, including memories from his teammates, family, and friends.

Be sure to stay tuned to our social media channels and Sabres.com in the coming days – we’ve got plenty of surprise content ready to celebrate everyone’s favorite writer/director/host/goal scorer.

Dyngus Day

Two theme nights in one! We’re also celebrating Dyngus Day, including a commemorative koozie giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Find more information on our Dyngus Day celebration here.