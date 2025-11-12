Sabres at Mammoth | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres open a back-to-back set in Utah.

November 12
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Lyon acknowledged the test awaiting the Buffalo Sabres, as they embark on their first extended road trip of the season missing several key players.

“I’ve been in these situations before, where it’s like the chips are down, and those are the times you have to be at your best,” Lyon said.

“You have to push through it and just can’t give yourself any excuses. It’s no secret: that’s what it’s about, and it’s a hard thing to do in this league.”

The Sabres opened their four-game road stretch with a 6-3 loss in Carolina on Saturday. The trip continues with a back-to-back set against Western Conference opponents, beginning Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center.

Buffalo is seeking its first road win at 0-3-2.

“We just have to get better at playing on the road,” Lyon said. “It’s a completely different skill than playing at home. Your details just have to be that much better.”

The puck drops at 9 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres remain without captain Rasmus Dahlin, who is on a personal leave of absence in Sweden, as well as five key forwards: Josh Norris (upper), Justin Danforth (lower), Zach Benson (lower), Jiri Kulich (blood clot) and Jazon Zucker (illness).

Benson, who is the closest of the group to returning, was not on the ice for Tuesday's practice in Utah.

Below is the full lineup from Tuesday's practice. Check back following the team’s morning skate (scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EST) for further updates.

tuesday lines

Doan, Kesselring return to Utah

Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring will play as visitors at Delta Center for the first time since being acquired from Utah in the trade for JJ Peterka this past summer.

Doan and Kesselring both began their careers with Arizona and were part of the franchise’s inaugural season in Salt Lake City in 2024-25.

“Playing them in Buffalo was cool, but I think tomorrow in Delta (Center) will be really special,” Kesselring said Tuesday. “The fans were unbelievable to me and Doaner last year.”

Read more from Kesselring on the return to Utah and his season so far in Tuesday’s practice report.

Scouting the Mammoth

20251112 Preview Stats 2

The Sabres dropped their first meeting with the Mammoth 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 4. Lyon made 33 saves that night to temper a Mammoth offense that generated 18 high-danger chances and 4.19 expected goals (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Utah has dropped three straight games in regulation since that matchup, its first losing streak of the season following a 9-4-0 start.

The Mammoth allowed at least four goals in each of their last three losses, all of which were on the road against Atlantic Division opponents. They’ve gone six straight games without a power-play goal, during which they’re 0-for-13.

