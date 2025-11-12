Sabres at Mammoth | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Alex Lyon acknowledged the test awaiting the Buffalo Sabres, as they embark on their first extended road trip of the season missing several key players.

“I’ve been in these situations before, where it’s like the chips are down, and those are the times you have to be at your best,” Lyon said.

“You have to push through it and just can’t give yourself any excuses. It’s no secret: that’s what it’s about, and it’s a hard thing to do in this league.”

The Sabres opened their four-game road stretch with a 6-3 loss in Carolina on Saturday. The trip continues with a back-to-back set against Western Conference opponents, beginning Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center.

Buffalo is seeking its first road win at 0-3-2.

“We just have to get better at playing on the road,” Lyon said. “It’s a completely different skill than playing at home. Your details just have to be that much better.”

The puck drops at 9 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.