Kesselring returns to Utah looking to 'get going'

SANDY, Utah – Michael Kesselring was the last guy on the ice as the Buffalo Sabres wrapped up Tuesday’s practice at the Utah Mammoth’s new training facility.
Last week in Buffalo, the defenseman shared a dinner with his former teammates and relished his chance to face them for the first time – Utah won that game 2-1 in overtime. Now, he’s even more eager to return to the rink he called home for a season.
“Playing them in Buffalo was cool, but I think tomorrow in Delta (Center) will be really special,” Kesselring told Sabres.com ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Mammoth. “The fans were unbelievable to me and [Josh Doan] last year.”
After a breakout 2024-25 season in front of that new fanbase, the offseason acquisition is still looking to reach that level with the Sabres; he missed the first nine games with an injury and has had mixed results since returning.