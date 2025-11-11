Kesselring returns to Utah looking to 'get going'

“Scoring, I know it’s gonna happen,” said Kesselring, who finished with 29 points (7+22) last season. “It is a little frustrating. Especially (on a) new team, you want to get your first one out of the way.

“But that will come. There’s other parts of my game that I’m more focused on right now. … I’ve never, with the injury, been out that long. It’s kind of tough to get back in a rhythm here, but it’s been a few weeks, now, so I expect myself to get going.”

The 25-year-old has skated primarily with Byram, a pair coach Lindy Ruff said “had a tough night” with its defensive-zone breakouts in Saturday’s loss to Carolina. Kesselring took ownership for their struggles – they were on the ice for three Hurricanes goals – and feels he’s getting a stronger grasp, by the day, on the Sabres’ defensive personnel and system.

“We just made a few mistakes, obviously, and it’s gonna happen throughout the year,” he said. “But (I’d) rather have it happen early, learn from it and get rid of it now.”

On Wednesday, he’s expected to play alongside Jacob Bryson, who re-entered the mix with Rasmus Dahlin attending to a personal matter in Sweden. Owen Power said it Monday: while the Sabres’ defensemen face a tall task of filling in for the captain, they can’t try to do too much.

“He’s just a presence,” Kesselring added of Dahlin. “You feel confidence when you have him next to you on the bench; you know he’s a dynamic player. So, yeah, it’s tough not having him.

“… He’ll be back, and we’ve just got to pick up the slack while he’s gone.”