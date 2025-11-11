Kesselring returns to Utah looking to 'get going'

The defenseman reconnects with old friends, tries to regain momentum from breakout 2024-25 season.

Kesselring header
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

SANDY, Utah – Michael Kesselring was the last guy on the ice as the Buffalo Sabres wrapped up Tuesday’s practice at the Utah Mammoth’s new training facility.

Last week in Buffalo, the defenseman shared a dinner with his former teammates and relished his chance to face them for the first time – Utah won that game 2-1 in overtime. Now, he’s even more eager to return to the rink he called home for a season.

“Playing them in Buffalo was cool, but I think tomorrow in Delta (Center) will be really special,” Kesselring told Sabres.com ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Mammoth. “The fans were unbelievable to me and [Josh Doan] last year.”

After a breakout 2024-25 season in front of that new fanbase, the offseason acquisition is still looking to reach that level with the Sabres; he missed the first nine games with an injury and has had mixed results since returning.

Hit the ice with Kess

Kesselring was mic'd up during Monday's practice.

In six games, Kesselring’s stat line includes eight shots on goal, six hits, nine blocks, and a minus-two rating, and he’s averaged 17:01 of ice time per contest. During his 5-on-5 ice time, Buffalo has controlled 41.6 percent of the shot attempts, 42.5 percent of the shots on goal and 48.2 percent of the expected goals.

Though without a point, he’s consistently gotten involved in the offensive zone and has had some Grade-A scoring chances. The best came during the first period versus Utah, when he crashed the crease, received a backdoor feed from Bowen Byram and was denied by goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

Vejmelka robs Kesselring on Nov. 4 at KeyBank Center

“Scoring, I know it’s gonna happen,” said Kesselring, who finished with 29 points (7+22) last season. “It is a little frustrating. Especially (on a) new team, you want to get your first one out of the way.

“But that will come. There’s other parts of my game that I’m more focused on right now. … I’ve never, with the injury, been out that long. It’s kind of tough to get back in a rhythm here, but it’s been a few weeks, now, so I expect myself to get going.”

The 25-year-old has skated primarily with Byram, a pair coach Lindy Ruff said “had a tough night” with its defensive-zone breakouts in Saturday’s loss to Carolina. Kesselring took ownership for their struggles – they were on the ice for three Hurricanes goals – and feels he’s getting a stronger grasp, by the day, on the Sabres’ defensive personnel and system.

“We just made a few mistakes, obviously, and it’s gonna happen throughout the year,” he said. “But (I’d) rather have it happen early, learn from it and get rid of it now.”

On Wednesday, he’s expected to play alongside Jacob Bryson, who re-entered the mix with Rasmus Dahlin attending to a personal matter in Sweden. Owen Power said it Monday: while the Sabres’ defensemen face a tall task of filling in for the captain, they can’t try to do too much.

“He’s just a presence,” Kesselring added of Dahlin. “You feel confidence when you have him next to you on the bench; you know he’s a dynamic player. So, yeah, it’s tough not having him.

“… He’ll be back, and we’ve just got to pick up the slack while he’s gone.”

Practice lines

tuesday lines

The Sabres practiced with the same forward lines as Monday. On defense, Mattias Samuelsson returned after a maintenance day.

Practice gave no indication of which goalie will start Wednesday. Ruff previously said Colten Ellis will play at some point during the three-game road trip.

Up next

The Sabres begin their road trip Wednesday night at Utah. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST, with MSG’s pregame coverage starting at 8:30.

