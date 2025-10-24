Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

The Buffalo Sabres conclude a run of six straight Atlantic Division games with a home-and-home set against the Toronto Maple Leafs, beginning at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres and Maple Leafs will then meet for a rematch in Toronto on Saturday.

Buffalo enters Friday’s contest having won three of its past four games, including a 4-2 win on Wednesday over a Detroit team that came to town on a five-game winning streak. Jack Quinn had three points in that game while Colten Ellis made 27 saves to win his NHL debut.

Toronto, meanwhile, has dropped its last two games and is dealing with recent injuries to its defense corps (more on that below).

The rivalry continues at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.