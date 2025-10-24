Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

Buffalo opens a home-and-home set against its cross-border rival.

October 24
By Jourdon LaBarber
By Jourdon LaBarber

The Buffalo Sabres conclude a run of six straight Atlantic Division games with a home-and-home set against the Toronto Maple Leafs, beginning at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres and Maple Leafs will then meet for a rematch in Toronto on Saturday.

Buffalo enters Friday’s contest having won three of its past four games, including a 4-2 win on Wednesday over a Detroit team that came to town on a five-game winning streak. Jack Quinn had three points in that game while Colten Ellis made 27 saves to win his NHL debut.

Toronto, meanwhile, has dropped its last two games and is dealing with recent injuries to its defense corps (more on that below).

The rivalry continues at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

Streaming (nationally): ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Jason Zucker left Wednesday’s game during the second period due to an upper-body injury and was still being evaluated when Sabres coach Lindy Ruff spoke postgame.

The Sabres did not practice on Thursday, so check back following the 10:30 a.m. morning skate for an update on Zucker’s status.

Buffalo will also have three goaltenders to choose from after recalling Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from his conditioning assignment in Rochester on Thursday. Luukkonen, who has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury in his first game of the preseason, stopped 21 of 23 shots in the Amerks’ win over Syracuse.

Alex Lyon started the first six games of the season in Luukkonen’s absence, posting a .924 save percentage. Ellis impressed in his NHL debut Wednesday, stopping a pair of breakaways as part of his 27-save performance.

Quinn providing an offensive spark

Quinn has a goal and three assists in the last two games. His six points this season are tied for the team lead alongside Josh Doan and Zach Benson.

His offense in the win over Detroit was reminiscent of his rookie success – before he was forced to work his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in summer 2023 – in the sense that it saw Quinn working from the middle of the offensive zone.

On one play, Quinn cut through net-front traffic to set up a Tyson Kozak goal. Later, he scored a one-timer from the high slot.

“When Jack gets to the middle of the ice, you know we’re going to see a real good play,” added Ruff. “But he is skating better right now than probably all of last year.”

Scouting the Maple Leafs

20251024 Preview Stats

The Maple Leafs will be without one of their top defensemen in Chris Tanev, who was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury on Tuesday, and may be without another in Morgan Rielly, who is questionable after not practicing Thursday.

If Rielly is out, look for former Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe to man the top pair alongside Brandon Carlo.

Toronto also made changes up front at Thursday’s practice, moving leading scorer William Nylander to the wing alongside Auston Matthews (the spot formerly occupied by Mitch Marner, who departed for Vegas in the offseason).

It will be a relatively new look for the Maple Leafs’ top two offensive players, who have played together only sparingly at 5-on-5 during the past three seasons. Since 2023-24, they’ve shared just north of 550 minutes at even strength (compared to roughly 2,000 apart).

