Sabres at Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. McLeod out, Kulich in

McLeod's absence should be brief, but it’s especially impactful considering his amplified role and production of late.

“I know we’ve got him on IR, but expect him back by the end of the week,” Ruff said.

McLeod has recently spent time on both the second line – between JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch – and the first – between Zucker and Thompson. And his two highest time-on-ice totals of the season have come since Jan. 6.

He scored his first career hat trick Wednesday versus Carolina and has six points (4+2) in the last four games. Over the last five games, during McLeod’s 73:07 of 5-on-5 ice time, the Sabres have outscored their opponents 6-1 while holding a 39-27 edge in shots on goal.

Buffalo’s coach expressed confidence in Kulich, fresh off an IR stint of his own, to fill that top-line center role.

“I think Jiri has really played well in the middle,” Ruff said, praising the 20-year-old for expanding upon his shot-first approach from early in the season. “He’s really skated well, broke the puck well out of his own zone, and now he’s finding people around him."

2. Levi’s return

Levi rejoins Buffalo’s roster for the first time since his Dec. 15 start at Toronto. He owns a 3.97 goals-against average and .876 save percentage in eight NHL games this season, compared to 2.33 and .913 in 17 games with Rochester – including two or fewer goals allowed in five of his last seven.

"Young goaltenders need games, and he’s got a lot of games," Ruff said. "He’s played very well for that club. It’s just to get another look at him here and go from there.”

3. Scouting the Kraken

Seattle is now 6-1 in its young history versus the Sabres. In the Jan. 11 matchup, Buffalo took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission before allowing six unanswered goals between the next two periods.

Forward Kaapo Kakko, who scored a pair of third-period goals in that game, ranks second on the Kraken with 13 points (4+9) since being acquired from the Rangers on Dec. 18.

Jaden Schwartz, after his Saturday hat trick versus the Kings, leads Seattle with 16 goals and is tied with Jared McCann for the team lead with 33 points. McCann notched two primary assists Jan. 11.

The Kraken are 2-2 since visiting Buffalo, and at 20-24-3 for the season, they sit eight points out of the last Western Conference wild card spot.