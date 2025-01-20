Sabres at Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres begin a four-game western road trip.

January 20
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres begin a four-game western road trip by visiting the Seattle Kraken on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena.

In losing 5-2 to Pittsburgh on Friday, the Sabres recorded a season-high 42 shots on goal and felt they deserved a better outcome.

“I thought we played a rock-solid game,” forward Tage Thompson said postgame. “I don’t think the score is very indicative of how the game should’ve turned out. But that’s hockey. Sometimes that happens. We’ve got to find a way to score.”

Now 6-4-1 in its last 11 games, Buffalo will look to bounce back against the Kraken, who beat the Sabres 6-2 on Jan. 11 at KeyBank Center.

Here’s what you need to know before the 4 p.m. puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has “been dealing with some nagging issues,” according to coach Lindy Ruff.

“He’ll be good to go, but might not be tomorrow,” Ruff added at Sunday’s practice.

If Luukkonen sits, it could open the door for Devon Levi to get the start after being recalled from AHL Rochester on Saturday.

With forward Ryan McLeod now on injured reserve, Jiri Kulich – returning from a lower-body injury – is expected to center Jason Zucker and Thompson on the first line.

Ruff will address the media at 2:05 p.m., so check back then for additional lineup updates.

Here are the lines from Sunday’s practice:

 

Forwards  
17 Jason Zucker20 Jiri Kulich72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka24 Dylan Cozens89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn
29 Beck Malenstyn48 Tyson Kozak / 81 Sam Lafferty96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin4 Bowen Byram1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
23 Mattias Samuelsson25 Owen Power27 Devon Levi
78 Jacob Bryson75 Connor Clifton 47 James Reimer
8 Dennis Gilbert10 Henri Jokiharju 
 
 
 

Storylines

1. McLeod out, Kulich in

McLeod's absence should be brief, but it’s especially impactful considering his amplified role and production of late.

“I know we’ve got him on IR, but expect him back by the end of the week,” Ruff said.

McLeod has recently spent time on both the second line – between JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch – and the first – between Zucker and Thompson. And his two highest time-on-ice totals of the season have come since Jan. 6.

He scored his first career hat trick Wednesday versus Carolina and has six points (4+2) in the last four games. Over the last five games, during McLeod’s 73:07 of 5-on-5 ice time, the Sabres have outscored their opponents 6-1 while holding a 39-27 edge in shots on goal.

Buffalo’s coach expressed confidence in Kulich, fresh off an IR stint of his own, to fill that top-line center role.

“I think Jiri has really played well in the middle,” Ruff said, praising the 20-year-old for expanding upon his shot-first approach from early in the season. “He’s really skated well, broke the puck well out of his own zone, and now he’s finding people around him."

2. Levi’s return

Levi rejoins Buffalo’s roster for the first time since his Dec. 15 start at Toronto. He owns a 3.97 goals-against average and .876 save percentage in eight NHL games this season, compared to 2.33 and .913 in 17 games with Rochester – including two or fewer goals allowed in five of his last seven.

"Young goaltenders need games, and he’s got a lot of games," Ruff said. "He’s played very well for that club. It’s just to get another look at him here and go from there.”

3. Scouting the Kraken

Seattle is now 6-1 in its young history versus the Sabres. In the Jan. 11 matchup, Buffalo took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission before allowing six unanswered goals between the next two periods.

Forward Kaapo Kakko, who scored a pair of third-period goals in that game, ranks second on the Kraken with 13 points (4+9) since being acquired from the Rangers on Dec. 18.

Jaden Schwartz, after his Saturday hat trick versus the Kings, leads Seattle with 16 goals and is tied with Jared McCann for the team lead with 33 points. McCann notched two primary assists Jan. 11.

The Kraken are 2-2 since visiting Buffalo, and at 20-24-3 for the season, they sit eight points out of the last Western Conference wild card spot.

Game notes

  • Sabres forward Sam Lafferty, who scored Jan. 11, has a goal in three straight games versus Seattle since November of 2023.
  • Tuch has five points (2+3) in his last five games.
  • Friday’s power-play goal snapped an 11-game point drought for Sabres defenseman Owen Power.

