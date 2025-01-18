Missed opportunities sting Sabres in loss to Penguins

A rough second period, with six penalty minutes and three goals allowed, sank the Buffalo Sabres as they lost 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo began the middle frame with a 1-0 lead, but Rasmus Dahlin’s opening-shift high-sticking minor opened the door for Rickard Rakell’s power-play goal at the 1:41 mark. And 27 seconds later, Anthony Beauvillier received Cody Glass’ stretch pass and gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead on the breakaway.

Midway through the second, Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju went to the box for tripping Evgeni Malkin. Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic denied Zach Benson’s attempt on a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush, and shortly after, Glass extended Pittsburgh’s lead with another power-play tally.

“Could have been 2-2, they turn around and go the other way and make it 3-1,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff.