Sabres vs. Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. About last night

The Sabres clawed their way back from an early 3-0 deficit with goals from Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson, and Rasmus Dahlin, the last of which was scored 6-on-5 with 1:01 remaining.

Matheson scored in overtime, however, leaving the Sabres to lament their special teams as having cost them a point in a game they largely dominated at 5-on-5. The Sabres led 71-34 in even-strength shot attempts and 36-20 in shots on goal.

Montreal’s three regulation goals came in quick succession during the first period, all on special teams: a power-play goal from Cole Caufield, a shorthanded goal from Nick Suzuki, and another on the power play from Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Sabres, looking to set the tone physically after playing the Canadiens two nights prior, were assessed five minor penalties during the opening period. They finished 0-for-4 on their own power plays.

Read more in Monday's Postgame Report.

2. Special teams adjustments

Without their leading power-play scorer in Zucker, the Sabres are 1-for-9 with the extra man in their last three games. They will look to quickly diagnose how to get back on track before facing the Sharks, who are ranked 24th on the penalty kill.

“Right now, there’s a lot of things we have to adjust,” Dahlin said.

Thompson said it will take a short memory and a simple focus – taking shots in high volume to break down the opposing penalty kill and winning battles to retain possession on rebounds – to get back on track.

“I think right now we’re trying to force seams or run set plays when [the penalty kill is] just in their structure and they don’t really have to move too far out of it,” Thompson said. “I think really the only way to get guys out of their structure is to get them chasing a loose puck in the corner, and usually that comes off of a shot and a rebound.”

3. Scouting the Sharks

The Sabres defeated the Sharks 4-2 when the two teams met in San Jose on Nov. 24. Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens, Tuch and Dahlin all scored goals in the win.

San Jose – still in the early stages of a rebuild after drafting forward Macklin Celebrini first overall this past summer – has struggled in the months since. The Sharks occupy last place in the NHL with 41 points and a league worst minus-79 goal differential.

The Sharks had gone winless in eight straight games prior to their shootout victory in Toronto on Monday, though three of those losses were decided by one goal. Tyler Toffoli scored his team-leading 23rd goal in the win over the Maple Leafs.

Celebrini is tied for first on the Sharks and second in the NHL rookie scoring race with 44 points (behind Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson, who the Sabres saw in their last two games).

Alexander Georgiev got the win in Toronto, which likely sets the table for Vitek Vanecek (3-10-3, .882 save percentage) to start tonight.