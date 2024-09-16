Game Preview | Sabres conclude Prospects Challenge vs. Penguins

The Buffalo Sabres host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the finale of the annual Prospects Challenge at LECOM Harborcenter on Monday.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. Tickets are available here.

The Sabres split their first two games of the event, winning 3-1 against Columbus on Friday before falling 5-3 to New Jersey on Saturday. Jiri Kulich leads the team with three goals and an assist for four points.

How to watch

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com with Andrew Mossbrooks and Kris Baker on the call.

Last time out

The Devils pulled away late with a pair of empty-net goals, but Rochester Americans coach Michael Leone, who is leading the Sabres prospects at the event, was pleased with how the team competed in the 5-2 loss.

"I thought we were engaged, we were physical, we were really competitive, we didn’t shy away,” Leone said. “We were first on the puck, that’s why we had a lot of possession time.”

Tyler Tullio scored for Buffalo in the loss. The forward **spoke afterward** about embracing his new opportunity following an offseason trade from Edmonton.

Players to watch

Buffalo

Olivier Nadeau (fourth round, 2021) scored a power-play goal in the opener against Columbus on Friday and asserted himself often with his physicality during the game against the Devils. The 6-foot-1 forward is entering his second professional season, having spent the bulk of last year with ECHL Jacksonville.

“I had some tough moments last year, and I realized like I needed to work more on my game on the ice, off the ice, and that was a big summer for me,” Nadeau said. “I wanted to arrive here and prove something, and that’s what I’m trying to do right now.’

Pittsburgh

Forward Rutger McGroarty is playing his first games in a Pittsburgh uniform after being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets this summer and scored in the team’s Prospects Challenge opener on Friday.

McGroarty, the 14th-overall pick in 2022, had 52 points (16+36) as a sophomore at the University of Michigan last season and captained Team USA at the World Junior Championship.