Prospects Challenge | 10 players to watch on the Sabres' roster

The first-round picks

Isak Rosen, RW – Rosen continued to round out his two-way game during his second season in Rochester, setting AHL career highs in goals (20), assists (30), and points (50) while being counted on as an all-situations player, including a top-unit role on the penalty kill.

“(He) became one of our best defensive wingers,” Appert said

The 21-year-old will be among the players looking to earn a spot in Buffalo this season after playing seven NHL games in 2022-23.

Jiri Kulich, C – Kulich is only entering his age 20 season, which can be easy to forget considering he has two productive AHL campaigns already on his resume. He led Rochester with 27 goals in 57 games last season while oftentimes taking on top-line matchups at center.

“He was expected to be among the leaders of the team, so that’s a big burden for him to carry at his age,” Rochester general manager Jason Karmanos said after the season. “I thought he did it extremely well.”

Kulich made his NHL debut alongside Rosen last season and will be another player to watch as he looks to take the next step as a full-time player for Buffalo. He said Wednesday that he felt noticeably stronger on the ice following a summer geared toward improving his physicality.

“I was working on the net-front and those things, what I need to do, because I thought I could just shoot [from] the [one-timer] spot,” he said with a smile. “But I need to improve on these things and, yeah, I think I improved a lot from the summer to now.”