Prospects Challenge | 10 players to watch on the Sabres' roster

Returning Amerks
Anton Wahlberg, C – Wahlberg, a second-round pick in 2023, joined Rochester at the end of an eventful season that included 43 games in the SHL and a key role as one of the youngest players on Sweden’s silver medal-winning team at the World Junior Championship.
Wahlberg (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) plays a power forward style with a willingness to hang in front of opposing nets. He will make the jump to North America this season alongside Ostlund, his linemate with the Swedish national team. The duo practiced as linemates alongside Helenius on Wednesday.
Nikita Novikov, LHD – The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman has enjoyed a steady progression since being drafted during the sixth round in 2021. He spent the following two years playing against men in the KHL (Russia’s top pro league), then made the jump to Rochester last season.
Novikov had 23 points (3+20) in 65 games as a rookie with the Amerks.
“He’s a big kid and he’s still developing,” Paetsch said during development camp. “He’s young and he’s got a lot to do with his body still, but he’s got a lot of physical upside. And the confidence he brings, he just has this swagger that things get done when he’s on the ice, and he wants to win. When the game’s on the line, there’s nobody more competitive. That’s my favorite thing about him.”
Viktor Neuchev, LW – Neuchev was also a rookie last season in Rochester, where he scored 11 goals and 28 points in 57 games. The 20-year-old has been a standout at prospect events before – including this year’s development camp, where he received high praise from Amerks assistant coach Vinny Prospal.
“He made tremendous strides throughout the season, and it showed in his play and his ice time,” Prospal said. “He looks great out there. You can clearly see that he’s above some of the players there on the ice right now. And I fully expect him to play a larger role with us in his second season.”