Tullio embracing opportunity with Sabres following offseason trade

The forward scored during Buffalo's 5-2 loss on Saturday.

20240914 Tullio
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Tyler Tullio was on his way to a weekend stay in Toronto when he got the call informing him he had been traded to the Sabres in July.

Neither he nor his agent had any idea the call was coming. But he quickly viewed the surprise change of scenery as an opportunity – a chance to show off his game and “open up some eyes” within the Buffalo organization.

Tullio has made the most of his opportunity through two games at the Prospects Challenge, scoring a goal during Buffalo’s 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at LECOM Harborcenter on Saturday. Tullio buried a shot from the left circle following a faceoff win by linemate Riley Fiddler-Schultz.

“At the end of the day, I’m really happy to be here,” Tullio said. “It’s a new start for myself ... I’m looking to really get my foot in the door here and I really feel like this is a place where I can kickstart my career."

Tullio was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers during the fifth round in 2020 and spent the past two seasons playing for their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. He was acquired by the Sabres along with forward Ryan McLeod in exchange for prospect Matt Savoie in July.

He’s embraced the trade as a chance to show the Buffalo staff what kind of player he can be – physical and adaptable. Though he’s played primarily on the wing in the past, he’s taken on the responsibility of a centerman through two games in a Sabres uniform.

“At the end of the day, I think that I’m starting to show the coaches and the staff what kind of player I am,” Tullio said. “I’m a physical player. I can get to the inside of the ice, the dirty areas. I can make plays, score goals. I think I have a lot of tools in my bag and I’m looking to show that in the next couple of weeks.”

He also has the benefit of experience entering his third professional season. Tullio recalled the nerves he felt during his first rookie camp with Edmonton, which caused him to grip his stick tighter.

Now a veteran among his fellow prospects, Tullio was praised by coach Michael Leone for “his poise within the game” following Saturday’s contest.

“Anytime – especially a young kid – you get traded, you want to prove to yourself,” Leone said. “He’s got a clean slate, and I think he can win faceoffs, he’s really competitive, he has a really good shot. I think he’s done a great job for us in the kill the last two games.”

With a game remaining in the Prospects Challenge, as well as training camp and preseason still ahead, Tullio has his chance to get noticed.

“I’m really happy to be here and this is the place I really want to be,” Tullio said.

Here are more notes from the Sabres’ 5-2 loss on Day 2 of the Prospects Challenge:

PHOTOS | Sabres vs. Devils

Prospects Challenge - September 14, 2024

1. Leone was pleased by how his team played on Saturday in spite of the result. The Sabres earned a 13-3 shot advantage during the third period and trailed by one until a pair of late empty-net goals by the Devils.

“If you watched the game, I thought we were engaged, we were physical, we were really competitive, we didn’t shy away,” Leone said. “We were first on the puck, that’s why we had a lot of possession time.”

2. Jiri Kulich scored his third goal and fourth point of the Prospects Challenge during a 5-on-3 power play in the second period, a one-timer from the right circle set up by a pass through traffic from Isak Rosen.

Leone came away impressed with Kulich’s work ethic for the second straight game.

“With (Kulich) it’s been more -- obviously the offense, but just hard he plays,” Leone said. “Both nights, he’s hypercompetitive, he stays on pucks, really good habits and he drove a lot of play tonight.”

3. Tyson Kozak, Viktor Neuchev and Nikita Novikov – all of whom have AHL experience in Rochester – were selected as alternate captains for the game. Kulich, Rosen, and Ryan Johnson wore letters in the opener on Friday.

4. Defensemen Norwin Panocha and Jack Bodin both left the game due to upper-body injuries, Leone announced postgame.

Up next

The Sabres play their last game of the Prospects Challenge against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Tickets are still available for the game, which will be streamed live on Sabres.com with Andrew Mossbrooks and Kris Baker on the call.

