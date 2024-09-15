Tullio embracing opportunity with Sabres following offseason trade

Tullio was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers during the fifth round in 2020 and spent the past two seasons playing for their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. He was acquired by the Sabres along with forward Ryan McLeod in exchange for prospect Matt Savoie in July.

He’s embraced the trade as a chance to show the Buffalo staff what kind of player he can be – physical and adaptable. Though he’s played primarily on the wing in the past, he’s taken on the responsibility of a centerman through two games in a Sabres uniform.

“At the end of the day, I think that I’m starting to show the coaches and the staff what kind of player I am,” Tullio said. “I’m a physical player. I can get to the inside of the ice, the dirty areas. I can make plays, score goals. I think I have a lot of tools in my bag and I’m looking to show that in the next couple of weeks.”

He also has the benefit of experience entering his third professional season. Tullio recalled the nerves he felt during his first rookie camp with Edmonton, which caused him to grip his stick tighter.

Now a veteran among his fellow prospects, Tullio was praised by coach Michael Leone for “his poise within the game” following Saturday’s contest.

“Anytime – especially a young kid – you get traded, you want to prove to yourself,” Leone said. “He’s got a clean slate, and I think he can win faceoffs, he’s really competitive, he has a really good shot. I think he’s done a great job for us in the kill the last two games.”

With a game remaining in the Prospects Challenge, as well as training camp and preseason still ahead, Tullio has his chance to get noticed.

“I’m really happy to be here and this is the place I really want to be,” Tullio said.

Here are more notes from the Sabres’ 5-2 loss on Day 2 of the Prospects Challenge: