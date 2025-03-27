Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Bernard-Docker now has three points (1+2) in three games with the Sabres after totaling four (1+3) in 25 games with Ottawa this season.

“It's great when the offense comes, but for me it's just taking pride in being hard to play against and making sure that I'm reliable,” said Bernard-Docker, who skated 11:22 as Owen Power’s right-shot partner. “When the offense comes, it's nice, but it's not my primary focus at all."

Both Senators goals came on the power play. At 5-on-5, meanwhile, Buffalo outscored Ottawa 3-0 and matched its 23 shots on goal.

“I thought our guys got through the penalties and settled down and started to take over the game,” said Ruff, who was honored postgame for earning win No. 600 behind Buffalo's bench. “And that’s really what a good team does.”

2. Who’s in net?

The Sabres are 3-2-0 in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s last five starts, but he owns an .860 save percentage during that span. He’s already matched his career high of 51 starts from last season, and while his workload may be contributing to recent struggles, James Reimer’s abundance of rest has led to success of late.

Reimer has started three of Buffalo’s last four games – in a six-day span – and gone 2-1-0 with a .918 save percentage. That includes an .846 save percentage on high-danger chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

Thursday or whenever, Luukkonen will get back in net and return to form. As Buffalo has navigated its jam-packed schedule, however, the 36-year-old Reimer has proven to be a huge resource in winning games and affording Luukkonen an opportunity to rest.

3. Scouting the Penguins

The streaky Penguins began March with four straight losses, then won four straight, and have since gone 1-2-1 in their last four. As a result, the Sabres trail Pittsburgh, which lost 6-1 at Tampa Bay on Tuesday, by five points in the standings with three games in hand.

Sidney Crosby has 19 points (7+12) in his last 13 games, and his team-leading 79 points are tied for 11th in the NHL this season. Rickard Rakell has set a career high with 32 goals, including two versus Buffalo. And Bryan Rust, with four goals in his last three games, is up to 26 this season.

Luukkonen has started both games against the Penguins this season, allowing 10 goals on 61 shots. In his career versus Pittsburgh, though, Luukkonen owns a .907 save percentage. Alex Tuch and Bowen Byram totaled three assists apiece between the two losses this season, and JJ Peterka scored two goals.