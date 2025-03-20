Sabres to host Pride Night on Thursday, March 27 

The night aims to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and reinforce the Sabres’ commitment to building an inclusive fanbase.

SMKT-2226_Sabres 24-25 - Pride Night Promo_VB
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will host their fifth annual Pride Night during their Thursday, March 27 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center.

The night aims to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and reinforce the Sabres’ commitment to building an inclusive fanbase and making KeyBank Center a safe and welcome space for LGBTQIA+ fans and their allies.

Tickets are available here.

The Sabres are also offering a package – starting at $30 – including a Sabres Pride t-shirt and a ticket to the game. Purchase the package here.

Here’s what you need to know before attending:

Sabres memorabilia for a cause

Visit Sabres.com/auctions to bid on player sticks, game tickets and more Sabres experiences. The auction opens March 27 at 7 p.m. and closes April 6 at 9 p.m.

And check out our surprise autographed Pride puck sale located in the main pavilion. For $20 a puck, you could get one signed by your favorite player.

Proceeds from both sales will benefit these local LGBTQIA+ organizations:

Plus, Pride merchandise will be available in the Sabres Store.

Local LGBTQIA+ organizations and businesses

Your row could win prizes from local LGBTQIA+ owned businesses through our lucky row giveaways!

And check out Niagara Pride and Upstate NY Black & Latino Pride who will be on the concourse pregame.

Music

From 5:30-7 p.m., Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus will perform in the pavilion outside of Account Services.

Pregame concourse activities

  • Sabres Pride photo opportunity
  • Face painting
  • Hair braiding
  • Airbrush tattoos
  • Friendship bracelet making

You Can Play

Earlier this week the Buffalo Sabres hosted You Can Play for a lunch and learn session, hosted by the Sabres’ DEI committee, where staff participated in a discussion about LGBTQ+ best practices relating to all aspects of a professional sports team.

You Can Play will also be hosting a free, interactive inclusive coaching session at LECOM Harborcenter prior to Thursday’s Pride Night game for youth hockey coaches. Registration and more information can be found here.

Learn more about You Can Play and their mission to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans, here.

