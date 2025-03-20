Sabres to host Pride Night on Thursday, March 27 

The Buffalo Sabres will host their fifth annual Pride Night during their Thursday, March 27 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center.

The night aims to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and reinforce the Sabres’ commitment to building an inclusive fanbase and making KeyBank Center a safe and welcome space for LGBTQIA+ fans and their allies.

Tickets are available here.

The Sabres are also offering a package – starting at $30 – including a Sabres Pride t-shirt and a ticket to the game. Purchase the package here.

Here’s what you need to know before attending: