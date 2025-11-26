Sabres at Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With a successful four-game homestand in their rearview mirror, the Buffalo Sabres will look to carry their strong play into a road-heavy stretch of the schedule beginning with a visit to play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday.

The Sabres play 13 of their next 18 games on the road. They’re 1-5-2 away from KeyBank Center this season (as opposed to 8-4-2 at home) but won their most recent road game in Detroit on Nov. 15.

In all but one of their road losses, the Sabres were tied or within one goal during the third period.

“We know that we need to pick up road wins, obviously,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’ve got to be a better road team. We’re right there in a lot of road games, but we haven’t finished the deal.”

Buffalo enters Pittsburgh with momentum, having won four of its last five games to pull its season points percentage back to .500 at 9-9-4. The roster has gotten healthier, too, with Zach Benson and Jason Zucker both having made quick impacts since returning to the lineup.

Though early in the season, tonight’s game presents an opportunity: Buffalo trails Pittsburgh by three points in the standings as both teams jockey for position in the crowded Eastern Conference wild card picture.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.