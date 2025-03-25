Sabres vs. Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres return home following a four-game road trip to host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, the first matchup between the two Atlantic Division rivals since they paired up for a trade ahead of the March 7 deadline.

Buffalo acquired forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker from Ottawa in exchange for forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and a second-round draft pick in 2026, representing a shake-up for both clubs.

Norris had a goal and an assist in his first three games with the Sabres but has missed the five contests with an undisclosed injury. Bernard-Docker needed to await visa clearance before making his team debut in Minnesota on Saturday, then had a pair of assists to help the Sabres to victory in Winnipeg on Sunday.

Cozens, who makes his return to Buffalo after spending parts of five seasons with the franchise to begin his career, has seven points (3+4) in eight games since joining the Senators.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.