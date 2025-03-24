Happy homecomings for Kozak, Reimer lead Sabres to win over Jets

The moment, he said, was surreal.
“I just try to play an honest, 200-foot game,” Kozak said. “Try not to cheat the game. Just be responsible defensively and hopefully chances come at the other end of the rink.”
Before and after Kozak’s goal, it was Reimer who kept the Sabres afloat against a Jets team that entered Sunday on an eight-game home point streak. The veteran – eight days removed from his 37th birthday – made 33 saves, including a highlight-reel’s worth of high-danger stops.
It was just the 15th game this season for Reimer, who’s embraced a backup role behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen after signing a one-year deal last summer. His daily habits have kept him ready when called upon, and after Sunday's win he now boasts a .904 save percentage.
Reimer gave the Sabres confidence to keep pushing when the Jets opened with a 23-9 shot advantage over the first 40 minutes. In the first period, he stuck with Mason Appleton as the Jets forward crossed left to right in front of the Buffalo net and gloved Appleton’s bad-angle shot from along the goal line.
Peterka opened the scoring a minute later.
“He was a guy that put a lot of confidence in our guys to keep at it and try to get a win,” Ruff said. “Some of the saves were the reason we ended up with the victory.”