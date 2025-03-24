Happy homecomings for Kozak, Reimer lead Sabres to win over Jets

The Sabres turned in a resilient win over the Western Conference’s top team despite playing on back-to-back days and at the tail-end of a week-long road trip. JJ Peterka, Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch added goals while Ryan McLeod scored the length of the ice into an empty net to complete a four-point performance.

But the outcome would not have been possible if not for the Sabres’ two Manitoba natives – one a rookie playing for the first time in his home province, the other a 15-year veteran who’d made the trip several times, and both breathing testaments to the dividends of consistently doing the right things.

Kozak has carried the reputation of a hard-working, defensively reliable centerman since the Sabres drafted him during the seventh round in 2021. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff lauded the habits he had seen through the 22-year-old’s first 15 NHL games this season on Sunday morning, as did Reimer and the captain Dahlin following the win.

“Every single game he’s flying out there,” Dahlin said. “He’s working really, really hard and he creates a lot, too. I’m happy that he scored today. Well-deserved. He’s one of those guys you really want on your team.”