Sabres at Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres can clinch a winning road trip when they visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo is 2-1-0 to begin its stretch of five straight road games coming off an important Atlantic Division victory in Montreal on Thursday.

The Sabres have an opportunity to make further noise in the conference against the Islanders, who sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 59 points – but, like most teams in the crowded race, could still be a factor in the wild card picture down the line.

“It just seems like every game ends up being a tight game,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “They’re playing good hockey. This whole east is playing good hockey.”

The Sabres also enter the day in striking distance of third place in the Atlantic Division. They sit two points behind the Canadiens, who play at Boston on Saturday night.

The puck drops at 1 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.