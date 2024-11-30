Sabres at Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. About last night

The Sabres trailed the Canucks 3-1 during the third period, a deficit that started after Dylan Cozens was assessed a double-minor penalty for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct. The Canucks broke a 1-1 tie on the ensuing power play.

Cozens took ownership of the mistake and quickly made amends. He had a goal and an assist just 1:39 apart to erase the two-goal deficit and usher the Sabres to overtime, salvaging a hard-fought point against a Western Conference contender.

"We played with desperation and that's what this team has,” Cozens said. “We don't have any quit, we're going to battle until the last buzzer and we're going to keep fighting until the game's over."

Read more in Friday’s Postgame Report.

2. Back-to-back

The Sabres can point to their most recent back-to-back set as a template to follow on Saturday. Following an overtime win in Anaheim and a late night of travel to San Jose, the Sabres gutted out a win over the Sharks in which they blocked 16 shots, capitalized on offensive opportunities, and were backed by steady goaltending from Reimer.

“We need to be able to battle on those back to backs, we need to be good against teams that are playing with a lot of passion, a lot of willpower,” alternate captain Alex Tuch said after that game. “We had all 20 guys going tonight, so it was good.”

3. Scouting the Islanders

The Islanders remain in the thick of the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture despite a long list of injuries and a 1-4-2 record in their last seven games. They sit two points behind the Sabres, albeit with one more game played.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who scored in the first meeting between the Sabres and Islanders at the start of the month, missed Friday’s game in Washington and is considered day to day. He joined a list of injured forwards that already included last season’s leading point scorer, Mathew Barzal, as well as offseason addition Anthony Duclair.

New York’s recent slide has also been a product of special teams. The Islanders have the league’s last-ranked power play (11.9 percent) and 31st-ranked penalty kill (68.6 percent).

Ilya Sorokin, who made 32 saves in the previous meeting with the Sabres, is expected to start in goal.