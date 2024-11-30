Sabres battle back to earn point in OT loss to Canucks

Midway through the third period of the Sabres’ 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver on Friday, an ill-advised penalty and an unlucky bounce appeared to spell doom for Buffalo.

Instead, Sabres forward Dylan Cozens made amends for his double minor earlier in the period, tallying a goal and an assist to help his team collect a hard-fought point.

"We played with desperation and that's what this team has,” Cozens said. “We don't have any quit, we're going to battle until the last buzzer and we're going to keep fighting until the game's over."

Bowen Byram opened the scoring 17:33 into the first period, tallying his fourth goal of the season on a terrific 200-foot play. The defenseman grabbed a loose puck and evaded Elias Pettersson to escape the Buffalo zone. After gaining the offensive blue line, Byram dropped the puck for Zach Benson and continued toward the net, where Benson found him for an uncontested tap-in goal.

“It was one of those things where he kicks it, makes a hell of a drive and takes two guys with him,” Benson said. “I was in the position where I was gonna shoot. Then, last second, I wanted to sauce it, and it kind of came off my stick funny but landed in a perfect area. Obviously, he made an elite play.”

The second period belonged to Vancouver, even though they outshot Buffalo just 9-7. Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland were stopped on breakaways and Danton Heinen drilled the crossbar while shorthanded.

But late in the period, a Brock Boeser takeaway along the offensive boards led to a Pius Suter slot chance, a net-front rebound and Jake DeBrusk’s game-tying goal at 18:12.

Vancouver took a 2-1 lead 5:15 into the third as Boeser connected with Garland for a back-door, power-play tap-in after Cozens had gone to the box for a double-minor – two minutes for holding, two more for disputing the call.

“We discussed it on the bench,” Ruff said. “Sometimes you don’t like the call, you’ve got to keep your composure."