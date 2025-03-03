Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

MONTREAL – Jordan Greenway delivered a message to Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes during the final minute of the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-2 loss at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Greenway had just been shoved headfirst into the end boards by Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble. He got back to his feet and, as he skated past the Montreal net, stopped for a face-to-face confrontation with Dobes.

“He was just talking ridiculousness,” Greenway said of the rookie goaltender. “I just wanted him to know we play them Monday and we’re going to be coming, so hopefully he relays it to their guys.”

The Sabres will look to avenge the loss when they visit the Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday, the finale of the four-game season series between the Atlantic Division rivals. Montreal has won the first three games, including a 6-1 final in the previous meeting at Bell Centre on Dec. 17.

Buffalo is looking to right the ship after dropping its last two games. The team had won the previous two contests coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break and six of its previous seven games overall.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.