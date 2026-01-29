Sabres vs. Kings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Beginning with the early days of Roger Crozier, the Buffalo Sabres have an illustrious history of goaltenders. It’s a franchise with nine Vezina Trophies to its name: a shared trophy for Bob Sauve and Don Edwards, one each for Tom Barrasso and Ryan Miller, and of course the six won by Dominik Hasek at the height of his all-time great career.

Yet none of those goalies accomplished what Alex Lyon has since mid-December: nine straight wins, tying Gerry Desjardins’ franchise record set in December of 1976.

Lyon will look for a 10th win – and sole possession of the franchise record – when the Sabres host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

“You run through all those different goaltenders who have been here, and now all of a sudden he’s the one that has put together a streak like that,” said Lindy Ruff, who either played with or coached each of those aformentioned Vezina winners.

“He’s put together a real impressive group of games for us and been a big reason why we’ve been able to win the number of games we’ve won.”

Lyon’s consistency becomes especially important given the status of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who sustained a lower-body injury in Toronto on Tuesday and was still being evaluated when Ruff met with the media on Wednesday.

Like their goaltender, the Sabres are enjoying an unprecedented run of success. They are 19-3-1 since Dec. 9, the winningest 23-game stretch in franchise history.

It’s positioned them well in the standings – third place in the Atlantic Division with a six-point cushion between them and the closest non-playoff team, the Florida Panthers. But with 30 games still to play, including five before the Olympic break, nobody is getting comfortable now.

“We’ve only got back to the race,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said Tuesday, following his hat trick and five-point performance in Toronto.

“We still have lots of hockey left. I mean, we have a lot of things we have to get better at, too. That’s the exciting part. If you want to win in this league, it’s not going to be easy, so this is just the beginning.”

The journey continues tonight at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.