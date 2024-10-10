Sabres vs. Kings | How to watch, storylines, and more

Following two games in Europe to open the season, the Buffalo Sabres are back at KeyBank Center to host the Los Angeles Kings in their 2024-25 home opener on Thursday.

The Sabres are looking to bounce back after going 0-2 in their NHL Global Series games against the New Jersey Devils. They had two days off upon returning to North America to reacclimate, then spent the past two days practicing in preparation for the Kings.

“It’s great to be back in North America playing on home ice in front of our fans,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “We’ve been waiting for that the whole summer, so I can’t wait.”

The puck drops at 7 p.m. For those making the trip downtown, there will be a Party in the Plaza and player arrivals on the Blue & Gold Carpet beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Find all the details on what to expect at the home opener here.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of puck drop.