Sabres vs. Kings | How to watch, storylines, and more

Following two games in Europe to open the season, the Buffalo Sabres are back at KeyBank Center to host the Los Angeles Kings in their 2024-25 home opener on Thursday.

The Sabres are looking to bounce back after going 0-2 in their NHL Global Series games against the New Jersey Devils. They had two days off upon returning to North America to reacclimate, then spent the past two days practicing in preparation for the Kings.

“It’s great to be back in North America playing on home ice in front of our fans,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “We’ve been waiting for that the whole summer, so I can’t wait.”

The puck drops at 7 p.m. For those making the trip downtown, there will be a Party in the Plaza and player arrivals on the Blue & Gold Carpet beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Storylines

1. Benson and Peterka’s status

JJ Peterka and Zach Benson both returned to practice on Wednesday and could be in the lineup tonight. Ruff said that both players’ status will be determined this morning.

“I talked to both guys post-practice,” Ruff said Wednesday. “Both feel good. That doesn’t mean they’re going to be good an hour from now or after they take their boots off or they get their treatment.”

Benson played through a lower-body injury during the Sabres’ season opener on Oct. 4 but missed their game the following day. Peterka sustained a concussion in that latter game on an open-ice hit from New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon.

Peterka and Benson both spent practice on Wednesday in their usual lineup spots. Peterka skated on the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch; Benson lined up alongside Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. Here’s how the group lined up in full for practice:

Practice lines and pairs - October 9, 2024

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson / 20 Jiri Kulich24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
12 Jordan Greenway71 Ryan McLeod17 Jason Zucker
29 Beck Malenstyn19 Peyton Krebs 81 Sam Lafferty
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin10 Henri Jokiharju1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Bowen Byram25 Owen Power27 Devon Levi
23 Mattias Samuelsson75 Connor Clifton 
78 Jacob Bryson8 Dennis Gilbert 
 
 
 

2. The power play

The Sabres dedicated much of their focus at practice this week to the power play, which went 0-for-6 in two games against the Devils. That included the following new-look units:

Power-Play Units - October 9, 2024

Unit 1
 
 
 
17 Jason Zucker
 
72 Tage Thompson
24 Dylan Cozens
25 Owen Power
 
26 Rasmus Dahlin
 
Unit 2
 
 
 
89 Alex Tuch
 
22 Jack Quinn
9 Zach Benson / 20 Jiri Kulich
77 JJ Peterka
 
4 Bowen Byram
 

Those groups worked extensively on zone entries in addition to their set up within the offensive end.

“First of all, you can’t be frustrated,” Dahlin said. “It’s part of it, and these two games [were] two good learners. We won’t do that same mistake again. We got to have a little bit more speed on the entries. That was our main focus, and then just keep it a little simple and finish our routes. Just small details, but overall, just not being frustrated. Just keep working every day.”

3. Scouting the Kings

The Kings are coming off a 99-point season and their third consecutive playoff berth in 2023-24. Jim Hiller was promoted to head coach within that run after Todd McLellan was let go mid-season – and with Hiller came a more aggressive identity from a team previously known for its conservative approach.

“Later on (last season), I think you saw more up-ice pressure,” Ruff said.

The Sabres are preparing for more of the same in terms of pressure from the Kings, both in how they defend the neutral zone at even strength and in the way they kill penalties. The Kings ranked third in the NHL with an average of 2.56 goals allowed per game in 2023-24.

Players to watch

Buffalo – Dylan Cozens, C

Though he didn’t get on the board in the first two games against the Devils, Cozens led the Sabres with eight shots on goal and eight scoring chances (according to Natural Stat Trick). He also won 54.8 percent of his faceoffs.

Los Angeles – Anze Kopitar, C

At age 36, the Kings captain remains one of the game’s premier two-way forwards. He finished fifth in Selke Voting trophy last season, when he tallied 70 points and led Kings forwards in average time on ice (19:39), faceoff winning percentage (55.1), takeaways (49), and blocked shots (65).

