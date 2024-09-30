Sabres vs Red Wings | How to watch, rosters, and storylines

Buffalo hosts Detroit at KeyBank Center in preseason finale.

September 30 vs. DET
By Andrew Mossbrooks

The Buffalo Sabres return to KeyBank Center to put a bow on their preseason schedule Monday night when they host the Detroit Red Wings.

The Sabres have won all but one of their exhibition games after dropping a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday night in Columbus. Noah Östlund recorded three assists and Scott Ratzlaff made 20 saves in goal. Detroit will feature a split-squad roster tonight, with one of their squads playing back home at Little Caesars Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the action:

How to watch

TV: Sabres.com

Listen: WGR 550

Tonight’s roster

Forwards (13): 41 Ty Cheveldayoff, 44 Joshua Dunne, 94 Konsta Helenius, 49 Mason Jobst, 52, 57 Brett Murray, 54 Olivier Nadeau, 79 Viktor Neuchev, 36 Noah Östlund, 63 Isak Rosen, 67 Graham Slaggert, 59 Tyler Tullio, 92 Anton Wahlberg, 42 Brendan Warren

Defensemen (7): 76 Vsevolod Komarov, 46 Noah Laaouan, 73 Zach Metsa, 91 Nikita Novikov, 6 Colton Poolman, 5 Ethan Prow, 3 Jack Rathbone

Goaltenders (2): 34 Scott Ratzlaff, 32 Felix Sandström

Storylines

1. Dunne, Dunne, duuune!

Sabres forward Josh Dunne has goals in back-to-back preseason games, along with a fighting major earned last week in Ottawa on Thursday.

“He’s a selfless player,” said Michael Leone, the acting head coach for the Sabres roster that has remained in North America. “There was no doubt he was gonna stick up for his teammate. I think it gave us a lot of life on the bench, too. We’re lucky to have him.”

Dunne, 25, was signed to a two-year, two-way contract with the Sabres at the start of free agency this past summer. The O’Fallon, Missouri native spent the previous four years in the Blue Jackets organization, playing in 14 NHL games while recording 65 points in the AHL (36+29).

2. Veteran presence

The Sabres have five players in Monday’s lineup with over 200 games of professional experience. On offense, Brett Murray, Mason Jobst, and Brendan Warren combine for 735 games across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL. Jobst scored a goal and added an assist in Buffalo’s game against Columbus Saturday, while Murray finished fourth in time on ice with 17:38.

On the back end, Ethan Prow is the elder statesman with over 400 games played, while Colton Poolman has skated in 213 AHL contests. Poolman was inked to a one-year, two-way deal in July after playing his first four professional seasons in the Calgary Flames organization. Prow has been with the Sabres organization since the 2021-22 season and appeared in four games for Buffalo that season. He has worn a letter for the Rochester Americans in each of his first three seasons with the team.

3. Seeing red

Detroit skates into KeyBank Center Monday evening with a 2-0-0 record in preseason play with back-to-back wins over Chicago last week. After travel issues forced their preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night to be rescheduled, Detroit will play two games tonight, one at home in Detroit and one in Buffalo. The Red Wings will feature a split-squad roster, and it's expected that the majority of their NHL team will remain in Detroit.

News Feed

At the Horn | Blue Jackets 6 - Sabres 3

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, rosters, and storylines

Sabres announce watch parties in Buffalo for Global Series games on Oct. 4 and 5

'It just got better and better' | Peterka's journey comes full circle in memorable homecoming win

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - EHC Red Bull Munich 0

Dahlin on captaincy: 'My proudest moment as a hockey player'

Buffalo Niagara Partnership moving HQ to Cobblestone District

Sabres vs. Red Bull | How to watch, storylines, and more

Q&A | Jochen Hecht talks Ruff's return, hockey in Germany and more

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Senators 2 (OT)

Sabres name Rasmus Dahlin captain 

Day 8 Notebook | Thompson looks ahead to Red Bull matchup

Practice Notebook | Sandstrom, Slaggert relish preseason opportunities

Day 7 Notebook | Sabres take the ice for practice in Munich

At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Penguins 2

Day 6 Notebook | Dahlin returns to practice as team departs for Europe

Buffalo Sabres reveal new mural in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, rosters, and storylines