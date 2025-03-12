Sabres at Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Tage Thompson looks to keep it rolling against the Red Wings.

March 12
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres visit Little Caesars Arena for a Wednesday night showdown with the Detroit Red Wings.

In beating the Oilers 3-2 on Monday, Buffalo (mostly) contained Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, took a third-period lead and survived Edmonton’s late comeback push. A full-team effort yielded the first win of March for the Sabres, who continue a busy stretch of schedule against playoff contenders.

“We’re playing against some really good teams,” said coach Lindy Ruff, urging his group to repeat Monday’s performance more consistently. “We have to continue to work on our game; work on managing the puck, work on our game. Every period, every game, every shift means something.”

Shifts are especially meaningful when Tage Thompson’s on the ice. A two-goal effort Monday, including the third-period game winner, gives him five goals in his last five games and 14 in his last 17 – the most in the NHL since Jan. 20. Up to 33, tied for fourth in the NHL this season, Thompson is on track for his second 40-goal campaign.

Further, Thompson now has 23 career multi-goal games and the Sabres are 18-5-0 in those contests.

For much of the last two games, he’s skated alongside newly acquired center Josh Norris. The former Senator, whose 200-foot effort produced a primary assist on Thompson’s game winner versus Edmonton, has made a strong first impression on his high-scoring linemate.

“I’ve liked playing with him so far,” Thompson said. “A fast player, competes on pucks, thinks the game at a high level. It’s only been two games, so I think we’ll continue to grow and build some chemistry here. … It’s just been good chatting with him on the bench, trying to get used to each other’s tendencies and get a feel for each other.”

Thompson, Norris and the Sabres will look to build momentum against the Red Wings, who’ve taken two of the first three matchups this season.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

How to watch

TV: TNT (Game not available on MSG)

Streaming: Max

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

JJ Peterka (lower body) and Jason Zucker (maintenance) both missed Tuesday’s practice; Ruff said Peterka's status for Wednesday's game had not been determined when he met with the media Tuesday.

The Sabres won't skate Wednesday morning, so check back after Ruff's 5:30 p.m. media availability for potential lineup updates.

Storylines

1. Upie trending upward

Monday’s win also featured a massive performance from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Buffalo netminder made 32 saves for a second straight game and earned his first win since Feb. 25.

He stopped a pair of Draisaitl breakaways and all seven of the Oilers’ high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. Edmonton generated 3.30 expected goals but beat Luukkonen just twice.

“You need those timely saves, especially against their top players,” Thompson said. “That just gives a little bit of life to the bench. … It frustrates their offensive guys and I think just tilts the ice in our favor.”

Postgame, Luukkonen was asked to reflect on what’s, to this point, been an up-and-down season. He’s posted an .892 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average in 47 games and figures to blow past his career high of 54 appearances from last season.

“I’ve played a lot of games this season,” Luukkonen said. “There’s been good stretches and bad stretches, but, in the end, (I’m a) big part of the team as the starting goalie. So of course I want to do better for my team.”

“When you play a lot, it’s easy to let it slide and get it going the wrong way,” he added, referencing his and the team’s recent struggles. “So, take the positives and keep it going.”

2. Scouting the Red Wings

Buffalo’s gone 1-1-1 versus Detroit this season: a 5-3 win Oct. 26 at home, a 2-1 loss Nov. 2 on the road and a 6-5 shootout loss Dec. 9 at home.

Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin have both scored two goals in the season series. They lead the Red Wings this season with 66 and 56 points, respectively.

Alex DeBrincat leads Detroit with 29 goals this season, eight of which came during an eight-game span ending March 1. He, too, has a pair of goals in the three games against Buffalo.

Six straight losses – despite ranking first in the NHL with 35.0 shots on goal per game during the span – have dropped the Red Wings (66 points) out of an Eastern Conference wild card spot, for now. They most recently registered 49 shots in a 2-1 loss Monday at Ottawa.

Game notes

  • Alex Tuch has nine goals in 11 games since Feb. 4, tied for second most in the NHL during that span.
  • Thompson has 21 points (11+10) in 18 career games against the Red Wings, including three goals this season.
  • Zucker has three goals versus Detroit this season and Norris has two.

News Feed

Practice Report | Dahlin reiterates commitment to Sabres

'We were just hustling' | Norris shows 2-way impact on winning goal vs. Oilers

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Oilers 2

In Jason Zucker, Sabres lock up an invaluable veteran

Sabres vs. Oilers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres shut out by Panthers in road trip finale

At the Horn | Panthers 4 - Sabres 0

'Excited to be here' | Norris embracing fresh start with Sabres

Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres add 'true center' in Norris, extend Zucker ahead of trade deadline

Sabres acquire 2026 4th-round pick from Bruins

Sabres acquire defenseman Erik Brannstrom from Rangers

Sabres sign Zucker to 2-year contract extension 

Sabres acquire Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker from Senators

Injuries and transactions | Peterka misses practice due to injury

Sabres' lead slips in 6-5 loss to Lightning

At the Horn | Lightning 6 - Sabres 5

'I'm happy to be in Buffalo' | Greenway talks contract extension, belief in Sabres' future