Sabres at Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres visit Little Caesars Arena for a Wednesday night showdown with the Detroit Red Wings.

In beating the Oilers 3-2 on Monday, Buffalo (mostly) contained Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, took a third-period lead and survived Edmonton’s late comeback push. A full-team effort yielded the first win of March for the Sabres, who continue a busy stretch of schedule against playoff contenders.

“We’re playing against some really good teams,” said coach Lindy Ruff, urging his group to repeat Monday’s performance more consistently. “We have to continue to work on our game; work on managing the puck, work on our game. Every period, every game, every shift means something.”

Shifts are especially meaningful when Tage Thompson’s on the ice. A two-goal effort Monday, including the third-period game winner, gives him five goals in his last five games and 14 in his last 17 – the most in the NHL since Jan. 20. Up to 33, tied for fourth in the NHL this season, Thompson is on track for his second 40-goal campaign.

Further, Thompson now has 23 career multi-goal games and the Sabres are 18-5-0 in those contests.

For much of the last two games, he’s skated alongside newly acquired center Josh Norris. The former Senator, whose 200-foot effort produced a primary assist on Thompson’s game winner versus Edmonton, has made a strong first impression on his high-scoring linemate.

“I’ve liked playing with him so far,” Thompson said. “A fast player, competes on pucks, thinks the game at a high level. It’s only been two games, so I think we’ll continue to grow and build some chemistry here. … It’s just been good chatting with him on the bench, trying to get used to each other’s tendencies and get a feel for each other.”

Thompson, Norris and the Sabres will look to build momentum against the Red Wings, who’ve taken two of the first three matchups this season.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of puck drop at 7:30 p.m.