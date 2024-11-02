Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, storylines, and lineup info

Storylines

1. About last night

The Sabres opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Dylan Cozens and received a Gordie Howe hat trick from Jason Zucker (a goal, an assist, and a fight), but defensive miscues added up for the second loss in a row.

“I think we had too many mental mistakes,” Zucker said. “Gave them chances off of plays we shouldn’t have, forwards not covering for D. Too many little mental lapses. … Against a team like that that plays stingy defense with a big D corps, it’s hard to create offense. So, if you keep giving them two-goal leads, it’s going to be hard to come back.”

Owen Power also scored in the loss. Read more in Friday’s Postgame Report.

2. Point streaks

Tage Thompson extended his point streak to a career-best eight games with an assist on Zucker’s goal on Friday. He has six goals and six assists in that span.

Power also extended his career-best point streak to six games with his late goal. He’s tied for eighth among NHL defensemen this season with nine points.

Lastly, Zucker has points in four straight games and nine points in the Sabres’ last eight contests.

3. Scouting the Red Wings

Thompson had two goals and an assist while Luukkonen made 22 saves to earn a 5-3 win over the Red Wings in the previous meeting between these two teams last Saturday. The Sabres finished the game with a 39-25 advantage in shots.

The Red Wings followed that game with an overtime loss to Edmonton and a 6-2 loss to Winnipeg at home on Wednesday. They were outshot in both games, the continuation of a trend early this season – Detroit’s average of 34.3 shots against per game is the third highest in the NHL.

Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to be back in the lineup for the Red Wings after missing the loss to the Jets with an illness.