Zucker extends point streak with goal and assist in loss to Islanders

The Sabres had an opportunity to build momentum after the Islanders lost two defensemen two injuries during the second period. Adam Pelech left the game with 12:53 remaining in the period after taking a puck to the face, then Mike Reilly was injured less than three minutes later on a legal hit by Jordan Greenway. Reilly was able to leave the ice with the help of teammates after initially being tended to by trainers, but neither he nor Pelech returned.

Zucker fought Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom late in the period to try and give the Sabres a spark, then continued to work toward that end when he drew a penalty shot at the 5:01 mark of the third. He was unable to lift his backhand attempt over the pad of goaltender Ilya Sorokin, but he scored on a deflection of a Tage Thompson shot 26 seconds later.

Zucker has nine points in the last eight games and has factored in on power-play goals in three straight contests.

“He had a good night,” Ruff said. “He scored the goal, he had the penalty shot, he was in on some big moments. He was in a lot more moments than a lot of other players were."

The momentum from Zucker’s goal was snuffed out when Pageau was left open to pounce on a rebound and put it behind Devon Levi, who matched Sorokin with 32 saves.

"This game was not on our goalie, I'm just telling you,” Ruff said. “Just, again, I have to clean up. I have to clean up. That's on me. I've got to clean up our play. We've been defending well, we had a focal point on making sure we stay around the front of the net and really, the first goal and the fourth goal are goals that just, they can't happen. Can't happen."

Here’s more from the loss to the Islanders.

1. Thompson extended his point streak to a career-long eight games with the assist on Zucker’s goal. He has six goals and six assists during that span.

2. Power’s late goal extended his career-best point streak to six games, during which he has two goals and six assists.

3. The Islanders finished the night with 23 blocked shots and managed to play their stingy brand of defense, even after injuries limited them to two pairs on the back end.

“I don’t think we pressured their D enough,” Zucker said. “I don’t think we made it hard enough on them, especially when they’re down to four D. I don’t think we pressed enough. I don’t think we were pushing hard enough. I think we got to be a little bit more aggressive on their D, make it a tougher night, chip every single puck in, make them move back and back and back again. I don’t think we did enough of that.”

4. Cozens moved to the right wing alongside Greenway and Ryan McLeod to start the game, a change that Ruff said was made with the intention of sparking Cozens’ offensive game. He ended up scoring his first goal of the season on the power play, burying an opportunity at the back door after Zucker sent a pass from the crease.