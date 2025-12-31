Sabres at Stars | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

DALLAS – January 1984. October 2006. November 2018. Three times in their 55-year history, the Buffalo Sabres have won 10 consecutive games.

They can add to that list on Wednesday. Winners of nine straight, the Sabres take on the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. EST at American Airlines Center.

The Sabres have trailed at some point, but never by more than one goal, in four of the nine games. They’ve led after 40 minutes in seven of them and allowed a last-minute, game-tying goal in two of them. Three have gone past regulation. No matter the flow of the game or the adversity they face, they’re finding a way to collect two points.

“We’re relentless right now, honestly,” forward Alex Tuch said after Monday’s 4-2 win in St. Louis. “It’s great to see. I don’t think our confidence has wavered one bit.”

That unwavering confidence is translating to results, and those results are creating quite the atmosphere around a team realizing what it’s capable of.