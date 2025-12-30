'We're relentless right now' | Sabres overcome early deficit for 9th straight win

ST. LOUIS – Alex Tuch did his best to sell the game-tying goal.

With the Buffalo Sabres trailing during the second period on Monday, Tuch pulled beside the St. Louis net and used his skate to direct the puck over the goal line.

It seemed as though the Sabres had tied the game, until officials ruled that Tuch had kicked the puck into the net – the right call, if you ask him.

“Absolutely,” Tuch said. “I didn’t try to kick it – I was trying to stop it – but my foot’s in motion. It wasn’t going to be a goal.

“I tried to make it look like I was skating. I should’ve looked away from the puck.”

It didn’t matter. Tuch simply went back to work, eventually burying the actual tying goal with a shot off the far-side post later in the period and helping to propel the Sabres extend their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Blues at Enterprise Center.

The response from Tuch was a microcosm of the Sabres’ attitude throughout their streak. Winning by a goal or trailing by a goal, it doesn’t matter - they focus on the details, trust their process and let the results follow.

“We’re relentless right now, honestly,” Tuch said. “It’s great to see. I don’t think our confidence has wavered one bit.”