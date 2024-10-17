Sabres at Blue Jackets | How to watch, storylines, and more

Storylines

1. The lineup

The Sabres will not hold a morning skate, so check back for lineup updates after coach Lindy Ruff meets with the media around 4:50 p.m.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played in Pittsburgh, which likely lines up Devon Levi to get the start in goal tonight. Levi has stopped 57 of 62 shots in two starts this season, including a 34-save victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

2. Back-to-back

The Sabres are concluding their second back-to-back set of the season. Ruff spoke ahead of the trip about learning from the first set, a pair of losses to the New Jersey Devils in Czechia earlier this month.

Ruff said he thought the Sabres played a strong game in the first meeting with the Devils, but gave up too many high-danger chances in the second.

“The part I really like is, in the meetings after that, everybody recognized that you just can’t go running all over the place,” Ruff said. “You can’t make high-risk plays.

“You’re in a back-to-back, don’t give up the high-quality chances. But you have to play a smarter game in back-to-back games, or a lot of times your energy can’t match the team you’re playing against if they’re not playing back-to-back.”

3. Scouting the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are coming off an emotional home opener in which they honored the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

With the Gaudreau family in attendance, the team raised a banner in Johnny and Matthew’s memory to the rafters pregame. They took the opening faceoff with the left-wing spot vacated in tribute to Johnny, then allowed 13 seconds to elapse off the game clock as a nod to his jersey number.

Sean Monahan – Gaudreau’s close friend and teammate for years in Calgary – scored a goal during the 4-3 loss to Florida and immediately pointed to the Gaudreau banner.

“I felt like Johnny was watching down on us today,” Monahan said postgame, according to the Blue Jackets website.