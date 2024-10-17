Peterka scores twice in return as Sabres fall to Penguins in OT

PITTSBURGH – JJ Peterka scored two goals in his return to the lineup, but a tumultuous, back-and-forth game ended with Sidney Crosby scoring a power-play goal 1:38 into overtime to claim a 6-5 victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

The game featured four lead changes. The Sabres held the upper hand early, pulling ahead 2-0 in the opening minutes of the game and taking a 3-1 lead into the first intermission. The Penguins staged a comeback – capped by Evgeni Malkin’s 500th career goal and a subsequent full-team, on-ice celebration – to pull ahead 4-3 early in the third.

The Sabres responded with a pair of goals scored 40 seconds apart by Peterka and Ryan McLeod to reclaim a 5-4 lead with 11:04 remaining, only for the Penguins to even the score once again on a Rickard Rakell goal with the extra attacker on the ice with 46 seconds left in regulation, setting the stage for Crosby's winner.

Tage Thompson pointed to differences in the Sabres’ decision making as what turned the tide in the Penguins’ favor at points of the game.

“I feel like when we kept it simple, we just played behind them, they couldn't keep up with our pace,” Thompson said. “We have a fast group and were putting pucks behind their D and making them turn to go get it and getting on the forecheck. They struggled to break out.

“And then I think when we started to try to force plays at their blue line, soft stuff through the middle, gives them easy offense. We knew they wanted to try to get behind us in the neutral zone and a couple times we let that happen because we were sniffing offense. So, I think a 3-1 lead, we’ve got to manage the puck better, be a little smarter, be a little more aware what's going on behind us.”