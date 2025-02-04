Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Point producers

Thompson, who was named NHL Second Star of the Week on Monday, continued his productive run alongside linemates Jiri Kulich and JJ Peterka in the win over New Jersey.

Thompson has eight points (4+4) with a plus-9 rating over the last three games. Peterka, who scored in the win over the Devils, has nine points (5+4) in the last six games.

On the back end, Rasmus Dahlin had two assists against the Devils to up his total to 20 in the last 18 games. Owen Power enters Tuesday on a four-game assist streak.

2. Scouting the Blue Jackets

Marchenko – who ranks first on the team with 21 goals and second with 55 points – joined a long list of Blue Jackets players on injured reserve when a shot into the Columbus bench left him with a broken jaw during Sunday’s loss in Dallas.

Columbus is also without top-line center Sean Monahan, captain Boone Jenner, forward Yegor Chinakov, and defenseman Erik Gudbranson, all of whom have missed varying amounts of time on IR. Defenseman Dante Fabbro also sustained an injury on Sunday.

The Blue Jackets have weathered the injuries to this point, entering Tuesday in the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot with 59 points. They are 14-5-2 in 21 games since Dec. 19 and rank third in the NHL with 70 goals scored during that stretch.

Zach Werenski ranks second among NHL defensemen with 17 goals and third with 57 points. Forward Kent Johnson enters Tuesday on a seven-game point streak, with three goals and five assists in that span