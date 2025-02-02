Sabres survive Devils' comeback bid for 3rd straight win

The Buffalo Sabres survived the New Jersey Devils’ third-period comeback bid and secured a 4-3 victory on Sunday at KeyBank Center, extending their winning streak to three games.

Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists but left the game following an illegal check to the head from Devils forward Stefan Noesen, after which the Devils scored a shorthanded goal to cut the Sabres' lead to one.

Although Thompson didn’t return for the final 15 minutes, he felt good after the game and “passed all the tests,” according to Lindy Ruff. Buffalo’s coach said he expects Thompson to be available for Monday’s practice, adding that he might get a day off.

Buffalo began the final frame with a 4-1 lead, but on the opening shift, Paul Cotter scored his second of the game to narrow New Jersey’s deficit.

“To get the goal scored against us right at the start of the third,” Ruff said, “you get a sense, ‘Oh no, what’s coming next?’”