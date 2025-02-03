Tage Thompson named NHL's 2nd Star of the Week

The forward's four goal and four assists helped Buffalo go 3-0-0.

SSC-2057_Tage 2nd Star of the Week_1920x1080
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Feb. 2, the league announced Monday.

In a 3-0-0 week for the Sabres, Thompson recorded eight points (4+4) with a plus-nine rating, both of which led the NHL. Eight points are his – and any Buffalo skater’s – most in a three-game span since December of 2022.

The week began with Thompson’s seventh career hat trick Tuesday versus Boston. He also tallied an assist in that 7-2 win for a season-high four points. Thompson assisted on Jiri Kulich’s game-winning goal Friday versus Nashville, then added a goal and two primary helpers Sunday against New Jersey.

“When you get stuff rolling like that, you’ve got to just ride the wave and keep firing pucks at the net and get to the net,” Thompson said postgame Tuesday. “When you do that, good things happen.”

Tage was named 2nd Star of the Week

Good things have happened for Thompson beyond the past week, as he’s tallied 12 points (7+5) in his last seven games and 23 points (10+13) in his last 18. His 26 goals this season lead the Sabres and are tied with Jake Guentzel and Mikko Rantanen for eighth most in the NHL.

Further, entering Monday, Thompson is one of nine NHL players with 26 or more goals each of the last four seasons.

“He’s a special talent,” said forward Jason Zucker, whom Thompson assisted for Buffalo’s fourth goal Sunday against the Devils. “I think he finds ways to score goals in a lot of different ways. People talk about his big shot, and of course he has that, but his goal tonight, he drives to the paint, gets a rebound goal. He makes a lot of little plays."

Thompson exited Sunday’s game early after taking an illegal check to the head from Stefan Noesen, but coach Lindy Ruff said he “passed all the tests” and shouldn’t miss any time.

