Tage Thompson named NHL's 2nd Star of the Week

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Feb. 2, the league announced Monday.

In a 3-0-0 week for the Sabres, Thompson recorded eight points (4+4) with a plus-nine rating, both of which led the NHL. Eight points are his – and any Buffalo skater’s – most in a three-game span since December of 2022.

The week began with Thompson’s seventh career hat trick Tuesday versus Boston. He also tallied an assist in that 7-2 win for a season-high four points. Thompson assisted on Jiri Kulich’s game-winning goal Friday versus Nashville, then added a goal and two primary helpers Sunday against New Jersey.

“When you get stuff rolling like that, you’ve got to just ride the wave and keep firing pucks at the net and get to the net,” Thompson said postgame Tuesday. “When you do that, good things happen.”